Sidney Poitier died at 94, Hollywood pays tribute to him
“Sir Sidney, your brilliant light will never fade. The doors you have opened and the paths you have created will continue to make room for those with a dream. “
Hollywood pays homage to legendary actor Sidney Poitier, who deceased at the age of 94.
After the sad news broke on Friday morning, celebrities took to social media to respond to Poitier’s death, sharing tributes and touching messages about the icon and civil rights activist, who has entered the scene. history in 1963 when he became the first black man to win an Oscar. for the best actor.
“The View” co-host Whoopi Goldberg took to Twitter referring to the song “To Sir, with Love,” which appeared in the movie of the same name, starring Poitier. “If you wanted the sky, I would write across the sky in letters that would rise a thousand feet high. To sir with love,” Goldberg tweeted. “Sir Sidney Poitier RIP He showed us how to reach for the stars.”
“My condolences to her family and to all of us as well,” she added in another tweet.
Oscar winner Viola Davis posted a tribute on Instagram, writing: “It’s a big hit. No words can describe how your work has radically changed my life. Dignity, normalcy, strength, the excellence and sheer electricity you brought to your roles showed us that we as black people matter !!! “
Davis – who shared a photo of her, her husband posing with Poitier in his post – added: “It has been an honor for my husband and I to share lunch with you at Spagos. You told us, ‘If your dreams do not scare you, they are not big enough ‘! I put this quote on my daughter’s wall. Have a good rest, Mr. Poitier. Thank you ! Thank you for leaving a legacy. May the flights of angels sing to you for your rest. “
Likewise, actor-singer Lenny Kravitz also graced Poitier on Instagram, posting several black and white photos, including some cute photos of him posing alongside Poitier and Denzel Washington on a sofa.
“Sir Sidney, your brilliant light will never fade,” Kravitz captioned the post. “The doors you have opened and the paths you have created will continue to leave room for those with a dream. You have shown the world that with vision and grace anything is possible. Your excellence will always be the benchmark. . Rest in Divine Peace, King of the Bahamas. My love and condolences go out to your beautiful family. #SidneyPoitier “
Tyler Perry posted a touching tribute, revealing how much Poitier meant to him.
“Around the same time last year, Cicely Tyson was putting out her book and promoting it. I had no idea she would die soon after,” he wrote, alongside ‘a series of photos from Poitier, including photos of the two together. “Now to wake me up this morning to a call that Sidney Poitier has passed away … all I can tell you is that my heart has broken in another place.”
“The grace and class that this man has shown throughout his life, the example he set for me, not only as a black man but as a human being will never be forgotten” , Perry continued. “There is no man in this business who has been more of a pole star to me than Sidney Poitier. I will never forget inviting him and Cicely to fly to South Africa with me. Selfishly, I wanted to keep them both captive for hours on end while I literally sat at their feet and listened to their wisdom and experiences. It changed my life. All I can say is thank you for your life, thank you for your example, and thank you for your amazing gift. But most of all, thank you for agreeing to share YOU to make us all better. “
Meanwhile, “The French Dispatch” star Jeffrey Wright tweeted, “Sidney Poitier. What a historic actor. One of a kind. What a gorgeous, gracious, warm and truly royal man. RIP, Sir. With love,” while that “Frozen’s” Josh Gad called Poitier an “Icon. Iconoclastic. Barrier Breaker. Pioneer. Hero. Legend. All-time great.” He added: “Goodbye to one of the most important and extraordinary players in the history of our industry. Thank you for breaking glass ceilings and opening new roads.”
Likewise, actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt called Poitier an “absolute legend” and “one of the greatest. Director Ron Howard wrote that Poitier was “captivating to watch” and “one of the greatest filmmakers of all time”. note that Poitier was “also an excellent director”, adding: “Since the two times I had the honor of meeting him, an extraordinarily intelligent and gracious man. Watch a film or two of Poitier this week.”
Actress Loni Love graced Poitier on Twitter, sharing a photo of her with the icon. “What a pleasure it was to meet the legendary actor Sidney Poitier .. he made us all proud and was an inspiration to us in an industry that at times could not be welcoming .. thank you Mr Poitier have a good rest.”
“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Garcelle Beauvais also posted a heartwarming photo of herself with Poitier, tweeting: “Rest in power Mr. Poitier! Your legacy will live on! Thank you for sharing your talent with us. “
– Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) January 7, 2022
@WhoopiGoldberg
Sidney Poitier. What a historical actor. One of a kind. What a gorgeous, gracious, warm, and truly royal man. RIP, sir. With love.
(Sam Falk / NOW) pic.twitter.com/5ZaKxxPdxw
– Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) January 7, 2022
@jfreewright
Sidney was my inspiration, my guide, my friend. Send love to Joanna and her family. pic.twitter.com/0UzVIyeJZV
– Morgan Freeman (@morgan_freeman) January 7, 2022
@Morgan FREEMAN
Sidney Poitier was full of grace in all aspects of his life .. He opened the doors with a BOOM that came from his sweet soul RIP ..
– Henry Winkler (@ hwinkler4real) January 7, 2022
@ hwinkler4real
#RIPSidneyPoitier One of the greatest movie men of all time. Riveting to watch. Also an excellent director and from the few times I have had the honor of meeting him, an extraordinarily intelligent and gracious man. Watch a film or two from Poitier this week. https://t.co/CDRGYIWRxH
– Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) January 7, 2022
@RealRonHoward
Icon. Iconoclast. Barrier breaker. Pioneer. Hero. Legend. All the time great. Goodbye to one of the most important and extraordinary players in the history of our industry. Thank you for breaking glass ceilings and paving new roads. #ripydneypoitier pic.twitter.com/Kz9JdWaAI5
– Josh Gad (@joshgad) January 7, 2022
@joshgad
What a pleasure it was to meet the legendary actor Sidney Poitier .. he made us all proud and was an inspiration to us in an industry that at times could not be welcoming .. thank you Mr. Poitier have a good rest. pic.twitter.com/EI6hRljryn
– Loni Amour (@LoniLove) January 7, 2022
@LoniLove
Rest the power Mr. Poitier! Your legacy will live on! Thank you for sharing your talent with us pic.twitter.com/I8qqJMrH0l
– Garcelle Beauvais (@GarcelleB) January 7, 2022
@GarcelleB
Sidney Poitier. An absolute legend. One of the big ones. pic.twitter.com/jd2Xd7vmIJ
– Joseph Gordon-Levitt (@hitRECordJoe) January 7, 2022
@hitRECordJoe
Sidney Poitier, the first black man to win an Oscar, has died at the age of 94. The Guess Whos Coming To Dinner and Lilies of the Field star, for which he won the Best Actor award, was a trailblazer who will be mourned by so many for whom he opened the very doors to Hollywood.
-George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 7, 2022
@GeorgeTakei
..but the distillation of everything he had ever observed; all the song of the unfathomable heart that an ordinary man can feel but never utter, he has made it heard. And by that it kind of joins the ages.
-Arthur Miller pic.twitter.com/65Mwxmz45Q
– Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) January 7, 2022
@WendellPierce
Until I can properly praise him later. Broken Heart. I am because of him. He has blazed a trail for actors like me. I am eternally grateful. Stand up O for this giant. pic.twitter.com/B6ZgNZF8MG
– Colman Domingo (@colmandomingo) January 7, 2022
@colmandomingo
RIP to the great great artist https://t.co/UsKp6kBv8E
– John Cusack (@johncusack) January 7, 2022
@johncusack
Old @disney Board member Sidney Poitier was the most worthy man I have ever met. Dominant, gentle, passionate, daring, special ensemble. pic.twitter.com/1ccPjqabkz
– Robert Iger (@RobertIger) January 7, 2022
@RobertIger
The debt we have #SidneyPoitier for his insistence on recognizing and respecting our humanity, as people of color and as artists, is immeasurable. A giant, he was and will remain. #TEAR https://t.co/eYcoOQwrMV
– Wilson Cruz (@ wcruz73) January 7, 2022
@ wcruz73
So sad to read the death of Sidney Poitier. Thank you for giving us your sparkle. TEAR pic.twitter.com/KQjJdKAw1p
– Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) January 7, 2022
@MarleeMatlin
RIP Sidney Poitier, 94.
When responding to an ad for actors, as an illiterate young man, the owner of the theater sneered: Going to be a dishwasher.
Sidney was already a dishwasher.
Stung by the jibe, he swore to prove him wrong.
He became the first black man to win the Oscar for Best Actor. pic.twitter.com/JNpBWi8nwk
– Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 7, 2022
@piersmorgan
Rest in peace, sir. https://t.co/iMEytJ4ggB
– Phil Rosenthal (@PhilRosenthal) January 7, 2022
@PhilRosenthal
Sidney Poitier – AMEN – Field Lily 1963 https://t.co/DU9Bbt9u5t Going through @Youtube
– Phil Rosenthal (@PhilRosenthal) January 7, 2022
@PhilRosenthal
You know you lived an amazing life when you die at 94 … and the world always says “gone too soon”.#ToSirWithLove pic.twitter.com/ctOcfFYMqX
– Star Jones (@StarJonesEsq) January 7, 2022
@StarJonesEsq
RIP Sidney Poitier. One of the greatest actors of all time. His In the Heat of the Night will always be on my top 10 list. His line, They call me Mr. Tibbs! announced in Black Power in a definitive and permanent manner. He sends a chill through my bones every time I see him.
– Stevie Van Zandt (@StevieVanZandt) January 7, 2022
@StevieVanZandt
A brilliant actor, director and activist RIP Sidney Poitier pic.twitter.com/uq1bDVQ9vO
– Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) January 7, 2022
@sarahcpr
I once had the honor of shaking hands with Sidney Poitiers. May he rest in power knowing that he was loved and a pioneer in our industry who lit up the screen with his talent. pic.twitter.com/LZixjXUAJW
– Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) January 7, 2022
@Cary_Elwes
