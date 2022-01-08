Celebrity deaths 2022: stars, actors, singers who died this year





Rest in peace. Celebrity deaths of 2022 include Sidney Poitier and other stars, actors and singers who died this year. The celebrity deaths of 2022 come after a year of losses in 2021, which saw the deaths of stars like Betty White, Joan Didion, Cicely Tyson, Prince Philip and Willie Garson. On the morning of December 31, 2021, Betty Whitean actress and comedienne best known for roles in television shows like Golden girls and The Mary Tyler Moore Showdied at 99 years old. Her death came three weeks before her 100th birthday. Even though Betty was about to turn 100, I thought she would live forever, White friend and agent Jeff Witjas said in a statement at the time. I will miss her terribly, as will the animal world she loved so much. I don’t think Betty was ever afraid to die because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again. Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, died at Windsor Castle on the morning of April 9, 2021. He was 99 years old. On the occasion of my 95th birthday today, I have received many greetings, which I greatly appreciate. As we as a family live in a time of great sadness, it has been a comfort to all of us to see and hear the tributes to my husband, from those across the UK, Commonwealth and from around the world, Philips’ wife, Queen Elizabeth II, said in a statement at the time. My family and I would like to thank you for all the support and kindness we have shown over the past few days. We were deeply touched and we continue to remember that Philip had such an amazing impact on countless people throughout his life. Read on for the celebrity deaths of 2022 and the stars we’ve lost this year so far. May they rest in peace. Sidney Poitier Age: 94 Sidney Poitier, the first black to win the Oscar for best actor, died on the evening of January 6, 2022. He was 94 years old. Clint Watson, the press secretary to the Prime Minister of the Bahamas, has confirmed his death. Poitier, who was born in Miami, Florida but raised in the Bahamas, is an actor, director, and activist who became the first black man to win the Best Actor Oscar in 1964 for his role in the film. Field lilies. Throughout his career, Poitier received two other Oscar nominations, 10 Golden Globe nominations, two Emmy nominations, six BAFTA nominations and one Screen Actors Guild nomination. He was the oldest surviving male Oscar winner until his death in 2022. From 1997 to 2007, Poitier served as Bahamian Ambassador to Japan. With Field lilies, Poitier was best known for films like Porgy and Bess, a raisin in the sun, to sir, with love, guess who’s coming to dinner and In the heat of the Night. Kim Mi-soo Age: 29 South Korean actress and model Kim Mi-soo passed away on January 5, 2022. She was 29 years old. His agency Landscape confirmed his death in a statement. Kim suddenly passed away on Jan.5, the statement said. The bereaved are plunged in their grief in the face of this sudden sadness. Please refrain from reporting any false rumors or speculations so that the family can mourn in peace. Kim’s most recent role was in the South Korean drama Disney Plus Snowdrop, in which she played an activist student who shared a female dorm with Young-ro, played by BLACKPINK member Jisoo. Kim’s other credits include 2019’s Souvenirs andKyungmis World, as well as television series like Human luwak, Hi bye, mom! and In the Ring. She on March 16, 1992. Some media report that her age is 30 and 31 due to different calculation methods.

