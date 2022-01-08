The Golden Globes are putting on a show and Hollywood can’t understand why

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the 2022 Golden Globe Awards.

No red carpet. No stars. No acceptance speech. No press. No TV broadcast. No live broadcast.

No point?

That’s a relevant question as the Hollywood foreign press prepares to do something on its own on Sunday night at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, which in a normal year would have been filled with stars and executives, publicists, press and revelers, and would have been watched. by at least several million viewers on NBC.

But it’s far from a normal year for the HFPA, which has lost its 2022 TV show (for this year anyway) as it attempts to reform an organization ultimately shattered by its lack of diversity and years of ethical breaches.

And it’s far from a normal year for the rest of Hollywood, as the recent surge in the Omicron variant of COVID-19 caused one event to stop from January after another: the Palm Springs Film. Awards and Film Festival, AFI Lunch, BAFTA Snack, Critics Choice Awards, Academys Governors Awards, Sundance Film Festival, Grammys, and so on. Essentially, all of the awards season events through the end of January are now virtual, canceled, or put on hold, with the exception of the Golden Globes, which are steadfastly sticking to its presentation of an awards show that no one cannot attend even if he wishes, and no one can watch from the house.

In my conversations with the rewards game participants this week, I keep hearing the same question: Why the hell are they doing this?

In a way, the pandemic could have provided the perfect cover for the HFPA, allowing the organization to call off any type of ceremony that might highlight the cold shoulder it is currently receiving from Hollywood. But the besieged group were determined to return to the Beverly Hilton, where it has enjoyed being the center of Hollywood for just one night for years.

I guess you can tell they were determined to return to the Hilton in the worst possible way, so that’s exactly what they are doing.

TheWrap has been very critical of the HFPA in the past, but I have argued that the organization should to award Golden Globes this year not in a glitzy spectacle, but discreetly, in a way that demonstrates that he still wants to honor the best achievements in film and television.

(It might be too much to ask for the rewards to show voters know how to acknowledge the best achievements, but it would help if they could do that too. And this year the nominations were basically respectable.)

The problem is, putting on a show when everyone around you cancels their shows feels like ego rather than common sense – or maybe a challenge to an industry that has chosen to play with them. for years and now acts offended. And doing it in a way that no one outside of your own organization can attend or watch it turns it into a sad and provocative private party.

According to the press release announcing this version of the show, the ceremony will discuss many of the charitable grants awarded by the HFPA and the work they are currently doing with the NAACP. The same statement pointed out that the organization had donated the formidable sum of $ 50 million over the past 25 years, although it failed to point out that NBC had paid. $ 60 million one year for broadcast rights, half of which went to HFPA and the other half to Dick Clark Productions (now renamed MRC Live and Alternative).

So yeah, they donate money to charity and they want to show it off. But if they donate that money and talk about this good work in a ceremony that no one other than their own members in the room can watch, who are they trying to impress? Is it just a last feast for themselves, or is it part of a real redemption effort?

And yes, the press release they’ll send out on Sunday listing the winners for anyone who hasn’t followed on Twitter will likely talk more about their largesse, but the news will be the winners, if anyone is paying attention. (Yes, TheWrap will make the list of winners.)

The question is whether the HFPA is doing anything to help his rehabilitation by insisting on an in-person show. Granted, the group’s interim CEO, hedge fund billionaire Todd Boehly, has the financial incentive and connections to push for an all-is-forgiveness welcome from the industry; he owns a stake in the Beverly Hilton and in MRC, which has a publishing joint venture with Penske Media which operates The Hollywood Reporter, Variety and Deadline. But the invisible Sunday night ceremony hardly seems like a way to move the needle.

On December 13, when the Globes announced their nominations, I asked in a headline: If an awards show announces nominations but nobody cares, did they really vote? But now it’s probably more accurate to ask: If an awards show falls in the woods (or the Beverly Hilton) and no one is listening, has it really made a noise?

The answer, in this case, could be yes and the sound could be either a resounding crash or a thud.