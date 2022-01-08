Farmington Police search overnight for suspect in officer shooting





Law enforcement officers in the FARMINGTON area have surrendered in large numbers and closed a neighborhood after a Farmington police officer was shot and wounded by a gunman on Friday evening. The shooting took place near N, Fairview Avenue and N. Tucker Avenue in Farmington. The police did not immediately identify the officer. SWAT teams from the Farmington Police Department and the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office have been deployed to search the area, Farmington Police Chief Steve Hebbe said via a video on Facebook as the search continued. continued. Area residents were told to take shelter in place as officers deployed to create a perimeter between E. Main Street and 20th Avenue in the area in an attempt to capture the gunman. The manhunt continued at 2:24 a.m. on Saturday as a helicopter flew over the search area. The state’s SWAT team was also on the way, police said in a second video on Saturday morning. Details on the exact time of the shooting were not available on Friday evening. Hebbe said the officer arrested a suspect in connection with a drinking and driving incident on Friday night. The suspect drew a gun and shot our officer, Hebbe said in the video. Obviously, they were feverishly looking for the suspect. A sheriff’s office helicopter was requested to assist with the search Friday evening and early Saturday as SWAT teams deployed. A video posted at 2:44 a.m. on January 8 indicated that the New Mexico State Police SWAT team was on their way to the scene. This is what our officers are up against. These are the dangers they face, Hebbe said in the video. So right now you’ve got dozens of officers looking for the suspect, trying to find somebody who’s already shot our guy, and who’s already hit our officer, and they just got lucky that he was not killed. These are the challenges our officers face every night to keep our community safe, Hebbe continued. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family and then all the officers who are actively searching right now, trying to find this villain. Hebbe said he spoke with the officer, who he said is in good condition. “He’s in a good mood. He’s going to stay in the hospital all night. His wife is with him.” Hebbe told the Daily Times that police believed they had located the suspect’s vehicle. The McDonald’s restaurant on Tucker and Main streets donated 100 cheeseburgers to officers who responded to the situation, Hebbe said in a video posted early Saturday morning. This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available. Contact John R. Moses at 505-564-4624 or by email at [email protected] Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e

