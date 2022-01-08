The world mourns famous first black male actor Sidney Poitier

Dark moods as the world mourns the death of Sidney Poitier, who died at the age of 94.

Poitier, who died Thursday night at his Los Angeles home, achieved mainstream popularity with a series of groundbreaking roles during a time of great racial tension in America in the 1950s and 1960s.

“Sidney Poitier was the first (black male actor) to win an Oscar, he was the first main black man, he was the one they allowed into space, and he carried that burden for years. decades only. And that’s a tough burden, you have to meet the standards of what white America wants to see on screen without selling black America. It worked really well and it did it with dignity and I’m grateful to him, ”said Dominique DiPrima, a Los Angeles fan.

Poitier received an Honorary Oscar in 2002 for his “extraordinary performances” on the big screen and his “dignity, style and intelligence” outside of it.

“I accept this award on behalf of all the African American actors and actresses who have come before me through the difficult years and on whose shoulders I have had the privilege to stand to see where I may go,” said Poitier.

“He came here and he made a life, and he paved the way for other actors like Will Smith, Denzel Washington, all these people who came after him, they followed in his footsteps,” said Gerard Greenidge, a Los Angeles fan. .

He was awarded the US Presidential Medal of Freedom – the country’s highest civilian honor – by Barack Obama in 2009.

The pioneering actor became the first black male star nominated for an Oscar with “The Defiant Ones” of 1958 and, six years later, was the first to win the Oscar for Best Actor for his performance in “Lilies of the Field “.

Rounding up his historic award, Poitier told the glamorous audience of mostly white contemporaries that it had been “a long journey up to this point” – but his success would not be matched until 38 years later, when Denzel Washington won the award. for his lead role in “Training Jour.”

He balanced success with a sense of duty to choose projects that attacked bigotry and stereotypes, including his 1967 classics “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” and “In the Heat of the Night”.

Poitier also praised the “visionary choices of a handful of American producers, directors and studio bosses” who were not afraid to defend the cause of equality, despite the difficulties such a position may have caused them. .

Coincidentally, Poitier received its Honorary Oscar in 2002 the same night Washington won the Best Actor award, which was also the night Halle Berry became the first – and only – winner for Best African Actress. American.

In his speech of thanks, Washington paid a heartfelt tribute to Poitier by telling him: “I will always follow in your footsteps”.

In a statement to AFP following the news of his death, Washington said “It was a privilege to call Sidney Poitier my friend. He was a gentle man and he opened doors for all of us that were closed for years “.

Viola Davis, herself an Oscar-winning actress, shared a similar note of admiration for Poitier’s barrier-breaking life, saying that her “dignity, normality, strength, excellence and sheer electricity … have shown us that we are , as Blacks, let’s count !!! “

Born in the state of Florida, in the southern United States, in 1927, where his father, a tomato farmer, sold his produce, young Sidney and his family returned to the Bahamas, where he grew up in poverty.

Double national of the Bahamas and the United States, he tasted cinema from his youth on his Caribbean island before dropping out of school at 13 and returning to Miami at 15 to join his brother Cyril.

It was there that the impressionable young man first tasted racial discrimination, an experience that left an indelible mark on him.

Poitier quickly moved to New York where he worked as a dishwasher and waiter, apparently sleeping in the paid toilets at the bus station as he tried to shake off a meager existence in the difficult city.

During World War II, Poitier joined the United States Army as a physiotherapist until 1945 when he returned to New York, his heart being to become an actor.

Poitier worked to shed his Caribbean accent and adopt an American accent, which earned him his first acting job on stage as an understudy for song star Harry Belafonte in 1945’s “Days of Our Youth”, before to make her Broadway debut in an all-black production of “Lysistrata.”

In 1950, the successful young actor starred in his first film, “No Way Out”, quickly followed by classics such as “Blackboard Jungle” and “Edge of the City”.

From 1957’s “Something of Value” – which portrays the Mau Mau anti-colonial uprising in Kenya – her choices have turned more systematically towards themes of racial harmony, as seen in “A Raisin in the Sun” (1961 ) and the Mississippi Murder. mystery “In the heat of the night” (1967).

In the late 1970s and 1980s, Poitier stepped behind the camera to direct, having black actors play traditionally white roles, before moving on to light comedies starring Gene Wilder (“Stir Crazy”) and Bill Cosby (“Ghost Dad”).

Poitier took a decade-long hiatus before returning in 1988 to the crime thriller “Shoot to Kill,” but rarely graced the big screen after that.

On television, he has portrayed icons of history such as South Africa’s first black president, Nelson Mandela, and the first black United States Supreme Court judge, Thurgood Marshall.

And in 1997, he took on a ceremonial post as the Bahamian Ambassador to Japan.

Poitier had been married to his second wife Joanna since 1976 and had six children as well as numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.