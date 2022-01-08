Hollywood’s Third Climate Change Strike?

You need to cut a break from the superb cast and try an A-for-Effort Don’t look.

The failures of the film are due to its subject matter: that the actual catastrophe of climate change would make a terrible major film. It’s already done. Twice. Before a few words on Dont Look Up, let’s go back to its futile predecessors.

Water world In 1995, WaterWorld was released to indifferent audiences. Realistic? Not really. The film takes place centuries in the future. Kevin Costner was a lonely sailor on a flooded planet. He drank his own pee and grew a lean lemon tree. The vitamin C in citrus fruits has helped it fight scurvy. Oh, and in a big scalable twist, he had gills. Costner’s character is also unrealistic for a desperado who drinks pee and breathes water. This comes in handy when, on a dilapidated ship, the passengers include a comely woman required by Hollywood to provide the love interest of the lonely hunk with gills. The woman has a young child with a tattoo on her back which is actually a map of the rumored dry land remaining land after the melting of the polar caps flooded the Earth. But wait! There is more! Another rust bucket, which turns out to be the old one Exxon Valdez, is piloted by evil pirates determined to kidnap the Inked Kid. The late Dennis Hopper played the swashbuckling and maniacal skipper like only he could. Either way, Costner defeats The Smokers, finds Dry Land, and gets the girl. Alas, there is nothing he can do about climate change. The end. WaterWorld was published six years after NASA scientist James Hansen’s powerful congressional testimony about the dangers of global warming. It was thought that Hansens’ spooky storyline would be, to use today’s most hackneyed cliché, a game changer. But almost 34 years later, the game has barely changed. WaterWorld received an Oscar nomination for sound editing. He didn’t win. At the box office, it barely broke even.

Two days later Two days later debuted in 2004. It exhibited multiple climate impacts expected by scientists over decades. To make storytelling easier, the script makes them unfold in about 72 hours. Waves hit the Statue of Liberty’s navel, and unholy cold hit much of the northern hemisphere. You cannot hail a cab in Midtown Manhattan because taxis are less than 50 feet of ice. A group of young people trapped in the upper floors of New York’s main library warm up by burning books. A trio of tornadoes have hit Hollywood (while Hollywood tornadoes are virtually unheard of, there is no consensus on a climate change-tornado link). Dennis Quaid played a climatologist trying to save both Earth and his marriage; dreamer Jake Gyllenhaal played his son, locked in the scorching library of books while trying to ignite a romance. And burning books isn’t the film’s worst brutal metaphor: a vice president who looks and talks a lot like Dick Cheney, the former oilman and current vice president, is played by Kenneth Welsh. The Day After Tomorrow made nearly a quarter of a billion in production costs. You’d think that’s a pretty good Hollywood motive to kick off a few other climate movies, good, bad, or in between. But this allegorical December satirical Dont Look Up is the first in 16 years, and it doesn’t even mention the weather.

Do not seek The real Leonardo DiCaprio devotes a great deal of his time and money to causes close to his heart. Meteors or comets hitting Earth were never one of them. But as a dreamy astronomer whose dream doctorate. Student candidate (Jennifer Lawrence) discovers a planet-killing comet two months from a direct hit on Earth, Leo and J-Law struggle to convince talk show hosts and dull politicians that Earth is in peril. Film buffs like me need to make the connection with climate change: It won’t pose a deadly threat in just a few short months like Comet Leo. But there. Don’t tens of millions of us have enough trouble spitting out the reality that the 2020 election was not rigged? Or that the COVID-19 vaccines are not a massive effort to steal our breath? In its first few weeks, Dont Look Up was a hit with viewers. Beyond his headliners, the all-star cast includes Meryl Streep as the cynical US president; Jonah Hill as his more cynical son and chief of staff; Ariana Grande and Cate Blanchett. I’m just not convinced that his dark humor Doctor Strangelove vibe is going to lead many other climate converts to jump the line ahead of the pandemic and its vaccines, MAGA, the economy, Putin, infrastructure and God knows. what else is to come in the immediate disaster hopper. Does it change the game? I’m afraid not.

