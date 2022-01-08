Entertainment
Priscilla Presley, Fans Celebrate The King
Fans, friends and VIPs gathered on the Gracelands lawn early Saturday morning to cut a huge cake fit for a king, on what would have been Elvis Presley’s 87th birthday.
The event in honor of Presley who died on August 16, 1977 marked the official launch of what should be a major year of activity for Elvis. In addition to the 45th anniversary of Presley’s death, 2022 also marks the 65th anniversary of his purchase of the Graceland property and the 40th anniversary of the opening of Graceland as a public attraction.
Jack Soden, longtime CEO of Elvis Presley Enterprises, began the proceedings by jokingly noting that January 8 is still the coldest day in Memphis.
The freezing temperatures didn’t stop several hundred fans, including a group of international Elvis sidekicks who returned to Graceland to gather for a cake-cutting ceremony and to sing “Happy Birthday” to Elvis.
The birthday ceremony was just one of many events held as part of Elvis’ annual birthday weekend in Graceland. Saturday’s festivities included panels and discussions about Elvis’ life and career, as well as a concert celebrating his music by the Memphis Symphony Orchestra.
The star guest of the weekend was Presley’s former wife, Priscilla Presley, who came from California to attend. I’m so surprised at the number of people here, Presley said to the bundled up early morning crowd. On the plane, I said to myself: What if no one shows up? But I know Elvis fans will always show up.
Presley added that it was bittersweet for me to be here in front of Graceland. It’s been 45 years. I still can’t believe it, she said. I can’t believe he’s gone. But I still think he’s here. His mind is here.
Presley remembered Elvis as a showman and artist, who had a larger than life image, but also as a deeply private and loving person. To know the humanity of this man, she noted, his humanity was very touching and very real. I have never met someone like him.
Noting the 45 years that have passed since his death, Presley praised the singer’s fans for keeping his music and his legend alive. [Elvis] was meant to be here for a purpose. And I know he would love to see all the fans he still has, she said. He never thought he would be as popular as he is today. I am always impressed that you are still there to support him. Were all there to keep his legacy alive and it won’t stop.
Graceland plans “Elvis 45” in 2022
To that end, Elvis Presley Enterprises and Graceland have ambitious plans to mark what they call Elvis 45 in 2022.
Graceland plans to open four new exhibitions during the year. This will include Rock On, a pop-up guitar show in partnership with Gibson Guitars which launches later this month. In May, the Elvis: Dressed to Rock exhibit will open, featuring Elvis jumpsuits and stage outfits from 1969 to 1977. In June, Graceland: Welcome to My World will mark the 40th anniversary of the opening of Graceland to the public . Dear Elvis, an exhibit honoring Elvis fans, will open in August.
Other plans include perennial events like the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Weekend in March, Graceland Performing Arts Camp in June, Elvis Week 2022 in August, Holiday Lighting Weekend in November, and Christmas Tours in December. Other one-off events include an event scheduled for Valentine’s Day, a Jailhouse Rock Party in April, and a Memphis Music Weekend in September, among other programs.
