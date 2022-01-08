Connect with us

Priscilla Presley, Fans Celebrate The King

Fans, friends and VIPs gathered on the Gracelands lawn early Saturday morning to cut a huge cake fit for a king, on what would have been Elvis Presley’s 87th birthday.

The event in honor of Presley who died on August 16, 1977 marked the official launch of what should be a major year of activity for Elvis. In addition to the 45th anniversary of Presley’s death, 2022 also marks the 65th anniversary of his purchase of the Graceland property and the 40th anniversary of the opening of Graceland as a public attraction.

Jack Soden, longtime CEO of Elvis Presley Enterprises, began the proceedings by jokingly noting that January 8 is still the coldest day in Memphis.

From left to right, Kevin Kane, Priscilla Presley and Jack Soden cut the birthday cake during Elvis' birthday proclamation ceremony on Saturday at Graceland in Memphis.

The freezing temperatures didn’t stop several hundred fans, including a group of international Elvis sidekicks who returned to Graceland to gather for a cake-cutting ceremony and to sing “Happy Birthday” to Elvis.

The birthday ceremony was just one of many events held as part of Elvis’ annual birthday weekend in Graceland. Saturday’s festivities included panels and discussions about Elvis’ life and career, as well as a concert celebrating his music by the Memphis Symphony Orchestra.

