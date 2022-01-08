Hollywood has exacerbated the pandemic’s impact on children

Over the past year, we have witnessed the great impact of the pandemic on children.

Children have been pushed in front of computer screens and their screen time has reached levels never seen before.

An increase in anxiety, depression, and mental health disorders has been reported in children and adolescents, with the U.S. surgeon general recently issuing an public health notice that youth mental health is a significant public challenge that requires urgent attention.

A recent research report de Thorn found that nearly one in seven children aged 9 to 12 had shared their own nude photos last year, almost triple the number a year earlier.

The report also found a large increase in the number of children, still between the ages of 9 and 12, who admitted that they had seen nudes re-shared non-consensually from other people, and they were more likely to think that sharing nudes is normal for children their age.

These are shocking reports that call for solutions.

What could possibly be causing such a one-year spike, especially in such outrageously dangerous behaviors and beliefs? What affects the mental state of children?

I believe there are two root causes for this sudden change.

We know the pandemic has pushed kids towards more screen time and more tech. Screen time limits flew out the window when kids had to be online for school or when parents had to work while watching their kids.

However, I think a much bigger culprit is that the entertainment programs children consume actively encourage them to adopt and approve of behaviors such as sending nudes to each other.

The tragic increase in sexualization coincides with the production and distribution of specific Netflix, Hulu and HBO programs that the Parents Television and Media Council condemns.

In 2020, the PTC conducted a national campaign against the netflix movie Cute to sexualize 11-year-old girls, including a scene from the film in which the main character pulls down his pants, takes a photo of her genital area, and uploads it to social media.

Around the same time, Disney-owned Hulu released a TV program called A teacher, which normalizes sexual relations between teachers and schoolchildren. It was already streaming PEN15, which depicts a minor character masturbating in front of a mirror.

HBO targets kids with Euphoria, which stars a former Disney Channel actress and depicts sex between a teenager and an adult.

Netflix also continues to produce and distribute big mouth, an animation program featuring pubescent children in explicit sexual scenes. The recent PTC research report, The big problem with the big mouth, pointed out that the show includes a 12 or 13-year-old boy offering to perform a sexual act on his own father, as well as several scenes of frontal nudity of children in sexualized situations.

As if that weren’t enough, Netflix for years glorified teenage suicide in 13 reasons why, which featured the most graphic suicide scene ever produced by Hollywood. Even the National Institutes of Health bound 13 reasons why to a 30% increase in actual suicides among children aged 10 to 17. It was only after years of public outcry, including our own, that Netflix gave in and deleted this scene. But the mere existence of these programs should have sounded the alarm bells even before they were introduced to the streaming platform.

Again, I ask why are we seeing such a dramatic increase in sexualized behavior by and among children and an increase in mental health issues? Because we are simultaneously seeing a dramatic increase in sexualized and explicit behavior onscreen, especially in entertainment marketed and consumed by children.

The biggest blame lies squarely on the people in the entertainment industry who have a habit of sexualizing children and normalizing the sexual exploitation of children.

I am angry about this. These children will also be angry. In a few years, they will remember their lost childhood, their lost innocence. They will ask: why no one intervened to protect me? Where were the adults when this happened to me? Why have I been denied my childhood?

It is an epidemic, and we must end it now. While Hollywood eagerly refrains from showing or promoting certain types of content it disagrees with, the industry needs to consider the impact this has on children. The health of our children depends on it.

Tim Winter, a former NBC and MGM executive, is the chairman of the Television and Media Parents Council, a non-partisan educational organization promoting responsible entertainment.