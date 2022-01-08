Buffalo Wild Wings to Open Relocated Restaurant Next Week

The Buffalo Wild Wings in Murfreesboro will open Monday at 2535 Medical Center Parkway, the former home of Romano’s Macaroni Grill.

The opening will begin with a ribbon cutting, followed by wing sampling, a Blazin ‘wing tasting contest and giveaways.

The restaurant will feature the brand’s new design, the first new design for Buffalo Wild Wings since 2012.

The state-of-the-art design includes a more dominant bar that anchors the dining experience inside and out on the patio, all new light fixtures and flooring, flexible and fluid seating, and A / V-style technology. stadium with modular LED screens.

Buffalo Wild Wings is all about creating legendary experiences with friends, and this new design was made to do just that, said Lyle Tick, 40-year-old president of the chain.

The full bar, made from recycled basketball courts, is the focal point of the new design. Over 30 craft beers will be on tap with a selection of spirits.

On one side of the bar is the patio, which is closed with roll-up garage doors. The other side features a modular LED jumbotron and TVs surrounding the area, giving each guest a full view. The dining room includes a second jumbotron screen.

The restaurant will offer pickup and delivery. Call 615-801-8629 or visitbuffalowildwings.com.

Hours of operation are 11:00 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday and 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 a.m. Friday and Saturday. In addition to the Murfreesboro location, there is a Buffalo Wild Wings at 430 Sam Ridley Parkway W. in Smyrna.

Buffalo Wild Wings, founded in 1982, is the largest sports bar brand in the United States with over 1,200 restaurants in 10 countries.

For subscribers:Rutherford County Restaurants and Retail: What Opened, Who Said Goodbye, and What’s Coming?

Panda express

After more than six months of construction, Panda Express has finally opened its new location in Murfreesboro at 2122 Memorial Blvd., next to Chick-fil-A.

The site includes a 2300 square foot freestanding building with drive-thru.

Favorite dishes include Orange Chicken, Honey Nut Shrimp, Honey Sesame Chicken Breast, and Broccoli Beef.

Other Murfreesboro Panda Express locations include 510 Thompson Lane and in the Middle Tennessee State University Student Center, and 150 Movie Row in Smyrna.

Visitpandaexpress.comto learn more. The hours are from 10:30 am to 9:00 pm every day.

Red crab closes

After nearly 18 months in business, Red Crab Juicy Seafood has closed, according to a Facebook post at the Murfreesboro site at 740 NW Broad St.

“Unfortunately, due to COVID and other circumstances, we have decided to close our site here in Murfreesboro,” the post read.

Since 2014, the Florida-based chain has opened more than three dozen locations, mostly along the East Coast and Southeast.

Murfreesboro was the first and only place in Tennessee.

For me another brew

Cedar Glade Brews opened at 109 Ridgely Ave. in Murfreesboro, behind Chuy’s.

Hours of operation are 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday to Thursday, 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

The 2,200 square foot reception hall is suitable for children and pets (on a leash, of course). A rotating food truck program is planned for the coming weeks. Customers are also allowed to bring food or have items delivered to the tasting room.

Co-owner Skip Webb told the Daily News Journal in July that the brewery will serve seven “flagship beers” year round with varieties in small batches rotating with the seasons.

“We’re also going to do a brewers faucet. Anyone who comes into this home brewery can brew on our smaller system and we’ll tap it with their name on it,” Webb said.

Following:West 22 Tacos in Murfreesboro offers Mexican fare with a West Coast twist

New Indian spot

The Om Sai Indian grocery store opened at 1820 Old Fort Parkway, near Starbucks and the DoubleTree Hotel.

The market sells sweets, snacks, spices, frozen foods and fresh vegetables.

Contact journalist Nancy DeGennaro at [email protected] Keep up to date with restaurant news by joiningGood Eats in the ‘Boro (and beyond) on Facebookand follow Murfreesboro eats on TikTok.