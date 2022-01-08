R Madhavan fan wants to call him daddy, the actor suggests “try your uncle, kid”. I don’t want your father to take offense ‘| Bollywood

R Madhavan shared a video of himself setting up a project, eliciting several responses from his fans. One of them tweeted to Madhavan and expressed a desire to call him dad.

On Saturday, R Madhavan shared a short video in which he said, “Guess what, I’m still wearing white today. Ahaa ha ha.” He was responding to a fan’s tweet about his TV show, Sea Hawks. Reacting to Madhavan’s post, a fan wrote that she was “so close to calling this man daddy,” and Madhavan replied, “Try uncle kid. Don’t want your dad to be offended.”

Another fan wrote, “I have a feeling this man has sleek permanent hair when he stays at home.” The actor then replied, “Hahabha no bro. I’m at a shoot, that’s why he unfolds. Most of the time, I hate my hair.. My friends and family are fed up with the scruffy look. I don’t care… I’m glad I have hair. “

Besides Sea Hawks, Madhavan has also starred in TV shows such as Banegi Apni Baat, Ghar Jamai and Saaya. He was recently seen in Netflix’s Decoupled, created by Manu Joseph and directed by Hardik Mehta. He starred alongside Surveen Chawla on the show which received mixed reviews.

Then it has the ambitious project The Railway Men which is slated for release online in December 2022. Billed as a “tribute to the unsung heroes of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy,” the show will also star Kay Kay Menon, Divyenndu Sharma and Babil, the son of the late Irrfan Khan. Rookie director Shiv Rawail will helm the series, which will be produced by YRF’s new digital arm, YRF Entertainment.

Also Read: Decoupled Creator Says Asparagus Eating Friends Privately Praise Show

Madhavan will also make his directorial debut with Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The film is based on the life of former Indian Space Research Organization scientist and aerospace engineer Nambi Narayanan.