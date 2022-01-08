Amy Schneider is the first woman to win over $ 1 million on “Jeopardy!” : NPR



Casey Durkin / Jeopardy Productions

After her 28th straight win, winning $ 42,200, topped off with a question about final danger regarding a 1948 shipping account, Amy Schneider became just the fourth candidate and the first woman to Peril! history of winning over a million dollars on the regular game show.

Schneider, a software engineering manager from Oakland, Calif., called his run in the series “a life changing experience”.

“It’s amazing, it’s strange,” Schneider said in a press release. “It’s not a sum of money that I never thought would be associated with my name.”

Schneider’s record-breaking race began on November 17, 2021, after scoring a last-minute victory when she was the only contestant to correctly answer the final danger clue (“A cemetery on this island has the graves of Robert Fulton and 2 of the top 4 secretaries to the Treasury “The correct answer:” What is Manhattan? “).

During an episode that aired on Thanksgiving week, she recognized her identity as a transgender woman by wearing a trans pride flag pin.

“I didn’t want to say too much about being trans, at least in the context of the show. I’m a trans woman and I’m proud of it, but I’m a lot of other stuff too!” she wrote on twitter of his decision to wear the pin.

“The point is, I don’t often think about being trans, and so when I appear on national television, I wanted to represent that part of my identity with precision: as important, but also relatively minor. didn’t either. I don’t want it to sound like some sort of shameful secret, “she added.

Schneider looks back on what made him successful

In a december essay For the Defector website titled “How I Got Smart,” Schneider attributed her success on the show in part to the privilege she had enjoyed throughout her life, both socio-economic and otherwise.

“Plus, I’m white, and until adulthood I was seen as a man. If it hadn’t been so, my intelligence would have been seen at best surprising, and threatening at worst, which would definitely have impacted my intellectual development, “she wrote.

With his latest victory, Schneider joins an exclusive group of Peril! millionaires. Only four people earned more than that amount during their appearances on the regular show; when special tournament wins are included, the total is five.

After Ken Jennings pulled off his groundbreaking 74-game winning streak, it was almost 15 years before another contender could win more than 20 episodes in a row. (This included former female record holder Julia Collins, who won $ 429,100 in 2014.)

But the big winners have come more frequently in recent years, with James Holzhauer’s 32-game winning streak in 2019, followed by Matt Amodio winning 38 last year.

Another winning streak results in “Jeopardy!” a boost after the controversy

Schneider’s sequence returned positive light to Peril! after the show came under criticism for handling the host vacancy left by the death of longtime host Alex Trebek.

A list of famous guest hosts including Aaron Rodgers, Katie Couric and LeVar Burton took turns hosting the program in 2021, allegedly as part of an audition process for a new permanent host.

Instead, the protracted process ended with the announcement that Sony Pictures Television had raised the show’s executive producer, Mike Richards, the man once tasked with directing himself the search for a host for the show. the role.

Richards’ selection immediately sparked backlash and accusations about whether the audition process had ever been real to begin with. He resigned nine days later.