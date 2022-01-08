The fusionista is in town! Actor Zara Noor Abbas makes a statement with neutral saree and bright jacket – Style





You’ve heard of fashionistas but have you heard of fusionistas? We agree with actress Zara Noor Abbas when she calls herself a fusionist for her interesting combination of clothes that are usually unrelated. She recently wore an outfit that caught our eye at the wedding of her friend and fellow actor Saboor Aly. A nude-colored glitter saree with a bun and chunky jewelry? Yes please. But while her outfit was gorgeous, she wasn’t out of the box until she paired it with a rather fun item, a bright turquoise jacket. The photos she posted showed her the style of the outfit with the jacket hanging off one arm while the saree drop rested on the other and it was a look! In fact, we wouldn’t mind seeing this look all wedding season. Be warm and comfortable and still trendy? We approve. Take her outfit and watch on Instagram the Zebaish star wrote: “I LOVE DAY WEDDINGS! I’m also a die-hard fusionista. If that’s a word. I loved styling this official Amna Arshad coat with this Parniyaan by Ayesha sari and when you have a influencer as a family member, they know all the angles of a gram post. “ Her outfit was for Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari’s nikah ceremony on Friday afternoon. Their wedding was the perfect place to make a style statement because who doesn’t love the incredible lighting at daytime weddings? Abbas’s friends and other actors also wore similar neutral colors for their outfits at the wedding, whether it was actor Sadia Ghaffar’s raw silk saree or Aiman’s heavily embellished ivory dress. Khan. January 7 Aly and Ansari got married in a daytime affair surrounded by family and friends.

