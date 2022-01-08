Euphoria season 1 recap – everything you need to know before the season 2 premiere on HBO

When Euphoria created in the weird and distant time of summer 2019, anyone over the age of 18 quickly panicked. Cocks, glitter and drugs? In the House The Sopranos built? But over the course of its eight episodes, Euphoria has become one of the best shows on TV, giving one of the first must-see portraits of Gen Z, with their anxieties, fears, and everything in between done appropriately and convincingly. (Sure, the brush strokes are a bit heavy, which often makes the show itself feel like it has one too many, but that’s exactly the point.)

Now this Sunday Euphoria will finally return for its second season. Considering that we have had almost two years, a pandemic and two autonomous Euphoria episodes since its debut, we thought it would help to set up a quick reminder on the ins and outs of The messy, beautiful and downright terrifying world of Rue.

Our Emmy Award-Winning Head

For those of you who were upset that Emmy Award-winning Zendaya was relegated to the donut service and imprisoned the Villains in Spider Man: No way home, then queue Euphoria standing this Sunday. In her main character, Rue, Zendaya gives one of the best performances on television. All along Euphoria, the generally intelligent, kind, and funny Rue struggles with a terrible drug addiction, fueled in part by the death of her father. She actually manages to stay sober for a decent period of season one, after falling in love with the new kid on the block at school, Jules. If you had any doubts, the relationship deteriorates as Jules begins to explore a life outside his small Californian town, leading to a heartbreaking breakup – goodbye to Rue at a train station, as she leaves for college. .

Rue returns home, relapses and the season ends shortly thereafter, prompting speculation that she overdosed and was on the verge of death.

The “episodes of the bridge”

As production delays linked to the pandemic continued Euphoriathe second season to quickly enter our lives, Euphoria Creator Sam Levinson wrapped and delivered two standalone episodes in December 2020 and January 2021, respectively. He nicknamed them “bridge episodes”. Both should be on your watchlist ahead of the Season 2 premieres.

The first episode is an hour-long conversation between Rue and his mentor, Ali (played by the great Colman Domingo). Along with being one of the best-written episodes we’ve seen in 2020, we’re learning that, yes, Rue survived his relapse. Sadly, Rue also shares that she is suicidal. The episode does have some hope, however, with Ali telling Rue that there is still time to forgive himself.

The second episode of The Bridge focuses on Jules as she attends a single therapy session. Apparently, Jules’ mother was recovering from the addiction on her own during the first season. Plus, at the time of the episode, there was a part of her that still loved Tyler, the online alias created by Nate Jacobs. (More on that next.) At the end of the episode, Rue visits Jules, who apologizes for the station incident. Rue quickly leaves to meet Ali with Jules crying in his room afterward.

Nate: Always bad!

In the first season, Jacob Elordi transformed the role of star high school quarterback Nate Jacobs into one of television’s most terrifying villains. If you need a reminder of this guy’s luggage, it starts with his dad. He keeps a meticulously coded porn stash in his office, which Nate found when he was young and has since apparently sexually confused him for life. Father and son have an emotionally (and sometimes physical) abusive relationship throughout Euphoria‘s first season, and Nate takes on Jules, making her believe he was her digital crush. Nate convinces her to send nudes his way, which he later uses to blackmail her. Separately, Nate manages to extricate himself from a domestic violence charge with his occasional girlfriend, Maddy, by blackmailing another one no one, this time a random guy who was in the wrong place at the wrong time. Ahead of season two, it’s best to assume that everyone hates Nate and Nate hates everyone.

Are any of these children studying?

No.

The rest of the crew

As you very well know, there is a host of other kids hanging around EuphoriaWorld, most of which only need a slight reintroduction. There’s Fezco, aka Fez, aka the drug dealer you’ll likely hang out with in real life. Towards the end of the season, he is struggling a bit. Fez’s house is raided by the federal government, he feeds Rue’s drug addiction, does business with shady dudes, and is locked in a feud with Nate who feels it could turn deadly. Elsewhere, there are sisters Cassie and Lexi, the first of whom becomes pregnant with Chris McKay’s baby and ends up having an abortion. Kat’s heel went from two good shoes to an OnlyFans-esque star in the first season. Plus, we know season two will see Dominic Fike’s introduction of Elliot. On a show full of drugs, tears, and bloodshed, we just hope he’s nice, to be honest.

A farewell reminder

Objects in Euphoria are less real than they appear. So parents: Every Z-er generation probably doesn’t shoot heroin, blackmail enemies, or make the soundtrack for Too $ hort’s prom. The children are well, I promise.

