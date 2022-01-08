



Revolutionary actor, director and activist Sir Sidney Poitier has died at the age of 94. Poitier made history by becoming the first black actor to win the Oscar for Best Actor for his role in the 1963 film. Field lilies. Throughout his career, he received numerous accolades, the Kennedy Center Honors, a Presidential Medal of Freedom, two Golden Globes, a Grammy and an Honorary Lifetime Achievement Oscar. Poitiers’ guiding philosophy was to avoid the types of offensive racial stereotypes that were common to many (if not most) movie roles offered to black actors. Some of Poitiers’ most popular films include The provocateurs (1958), Porgy and Bess (1959), A raisin in the sun (1961), to sir, with love (1967), In the heat of the Night (1967), Guess who’s coming to dinner (1967), and They call me Mr. Tibbs! (1970). It was his performance as Homer Smith in Field lilies (1963) which won Poitier its Oscar for best actor. 1967 is widely regarded as the pinnacle of Poitiers’ acting career, and he took full advantage of that career to expand his creativity in new directions. In 1972, his directorial debut took the form of Buck and the preacher, in which he co-starred with Harry Belafonte and Ruby Dee. The second Poitier film made, A hot December (1973), saw the man play the character of Dr. Matt Younger. While not as well-known as some of the other Poitier films, this is yet another case where the man wanted to show a full, rounded, layered character, not a two-dimensional cardboard cutout of a man. The story revolves around a recently widowed doctor with a young girl he loves very much. He works on his grief, while trying to be a good father to his daughter. So, he decides to take her on vacation to England, where he can participate in motorcycle races aboard his BSA B50 MX and also admire the view with his daughter. The plot revolves around Dr. Younger meeting the charming and mysterious Catherine Oswandu, the niece of a visiting African diplomat. She is strong, capable and unfortunately also suffers from sickle cell anemia. The film, like the rest of Poitiers’ career, revolves around superimposed and nuanced characters. While there have been many portrayals of white motorcycle heroes (and anti-heroes) on screen over the years, this also represents one of the few appearances on screen of a black racer. going about his business and doing something cool on a bike. Maybe Poitier didn’t want to be a trailblazer in this on-screen portrayal of a doctor who also enjoys racing bikes as a hobby. In any case, the pantheon of motorcycle cinema is richer for it. Poitier is survived by his wife, Joanna Shimkus, as well as his six daughters, numerous grandchildren, friends and fans around the world. At RideApart, we join with the many people who celebrate his life, mourn his loss and appreciate his rich heritage.

