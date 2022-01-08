Kristen Stewart chose the wedding outfit | Entertainment

Entertainment
Kristen Stewart chose her wedding outfit.
The 31-year-old actress got engaged to girlfriend Dylan Meyer in November after two years together and although she’s not sure how many “traditions” they will follow on their big day, she has already chosen her clothes but wants to keep the details a surprise.
She told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “You’re supposed to, I mean, I guess traditionally and in this case, I mean, who knows how many… I don’t even know in terms of the details, I don’t know how to know how many traditions we will follow.
“But I know what I’m going to wear, and I can’t tell you. Like, all of this, we have to kind of surprise you.”
Meanwhile, Kristen admitted that portraying Princess Diana in ‘Spencer’ was “such a journey” and a very unique role as there are so few people like the late royal.
She said: “Probably the most resounding conclusion I took from making this movie was how big and small I felt like her. I never felt so big and so small at the same time.
“And I don’t know, just to be kind of aware that there are some impactful and, you know, touching people out there and they’re kind of lightning in a bottle, one special in a million, but their inner lives might not be what it feels like to everyone on the outside sometimes, you know what I mean?
“You know it’s like this woman is able to reach out and touch so many people and responsible for so much good in the world, some kind of unyielding and amazing kindness, but at the same time, it’s really very nice to, you know, to fall into some kind of wake of his dreamy nature. “
“[It’s] such a trip and i have never done anything like this and i love the job.
“I see her as kind of an artist. She was so good at reaching out to those outside of her. It’s a certain talent and a certain connection and that’s what we do and I think all of it. was just the coolest thing. “
