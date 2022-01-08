Alec Baldwin says he complies with cell phone search warrant





Following reports that actor Alec Baldwin’s cell phone had yet to be turned over to officials investigating the deadly Rust shooting weeks after a search warrant was issued Mr Baldwin said on Saturday that any suggestion he was not complying with law enforcement was a lie. Police in Santa Fe, New Mexico, obtained a search warrant over three weeks ago giving them access to information on Mr. Baldwin’s phone related to the October shooting, in which a The firearm with which Mr Baldwin was rehearsing fired live ammunition, killing director of photography Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza. Santa Fe County sheriff’s office and district attorney investigate how live bullet entered gun told the media electrical outlets this week that authorities did not yet have Mr Baldwin’s phone, prompting the actor to answer in a video posted on his Instagram page. Videoing himself from the driver’s seat of a parked car, Mr Baldwin said the process of retrieving information from his phone was time consuming and involved authorities in New Mexico coordinating with authorities where he lives.

Someone from another state can’t come to you and say, give me your phone, ”Mr Baldwin said in the video, adding: They have to specify what exactly they want. They can’t just go through your phone and take, you know, your pictures or your love letters to your wife or whatever. What happened on the set of Rust? He added, with reference to the process and the mandate, We’re going to be 1000 percent compliant with all of that.

According to an affidavit filed in the search warrant application, granted by a New Mexico judge on Dec. 16, Detective Alexandria Hancock asked Mr. Baldwin and his attorney on the day of the fatal shooting to hand over her phone, but he was told to get a warrant. That month, Mr Baldwin’s attorney, Aaron Dyer, said he proactively asked authorities for a warrant so that we can take action to protect Mr Baldwins’ family and the personal information that is clearly unrelated to the investigation.

When the search warrant for Mr. Baldwin’s phone was granted, Santa Fe officials sought help from the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office in New York City, where Mr. Baldwin has a home. Paul Spinella, spokesperson for the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office, said the request had been forwarded to the county attorneys office to determine the differences in laws between the two states. Juan Rios, spokesperson for the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office, said on Friday that once authorities received the results of the search warrant, they would be considered public records. In a television interview last month, Mr Baldwin fiercely insisted that he was not to blame in the fatal shooting of Ms Hutchins, 42, and said he had not pressed the trigger when practicing with the old-fashioned Colt revolver on the Rust set. He added that he did not cock the hammer with the rifle, but shot it as far as he could and let go in an action that could have triggered it. For more than two months, detectives worked to figure out how live ammunition, which is usually not allowed, ended up on the film set and whether it could come from the supplier of blanks and dummy bullets for production. The best way to honor the death of Halyna Hutchins is to find out the truth, Mr Baldwin said in the Instagram video.

