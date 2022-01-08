Entertainment
Sidney Poitier was the star we desperately needed him to be
If someone asked me who the greatest American movie star is, my answer would never change. And that will never change because the answer is simple. The greatest American movie star is Sidney Poitier. You mean the biggest Noir movie star? I do not. Am I controversial? Confrontation? Contrarian? No. I’m just telling the truth.
Who did more with less? From whom were we expected less than more? Who had more eyes and more daggers, more hopes and fears and intentions directed towards his person, his skill and, by extension, his people? Race shouldn’t matter here. But it has to be, since Hollywood has made the case with its race. Film after film insisted that it be the Black man for white America, who he was good with, of course. He was black. But Sidney Poitier’s radical shock was his fame’s emphasis on the man. Human.
Let’s say Mr. Poitier had a good 20-year star career, starting in 1958 when The Defiant Ones came out in 1978, when the last of his successful trilogy starring Bill Cosby left theaters. He made about one movie a year, many of which are unforgettable. On the one hand, it’s fame. On the other: M. Poitier attained his greatness partly out of spite. He achieved everything he did knowing what he couldn’t do. I mean he could have Finished he could’ve played Cool Hand Luke, could’ve been the graduate, could’ve done Bullitt, could’ve been Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. There are maybe a dozen roles, capstones, that no one would have offered Mr. Poitier because he wouldn’t have been good for the role.
I believe with all my heart that Mr. Poitier was as crucial in the odyssey of freedom and equality for black Americans for personality as Frederick Douglass and Harriet Tubman, as Martin Luther King Jr. A clear descendant of Douglass’ rhetorical outburst, he spoke the white words but with his own mouth. His projected image spawned what is now a galaxy of other black actors, acting as diverse and on many levels as a mall.
Black artists in this country carry the curious and hilarious burden of history. Their work must move forward; answer, question, sit with and don’t know. Take, risk. Do not only more, but often the most. He must also thwart and dispel; he must aTo do. Mr. Poitier was a great pioneer of the American arts.
In the movies, the black figures were cheerful statuaries lifting luggage, serving food, caring for children destined to decorate a dream of white Americans. Acting could be a prison affair. Mr. Poitier arrived at the start of the civil rights movement, in time to bring out the black image of the prison of the pre-war eras and of the minstrel. He was hardly the first to try. He just drove more people further than any other artist. Of course, what followed instead was complicated: a sort of prisoner swap.
This business of undoing is delicate. The defaulter must be both historical and bearer of history. Thus, Mr. Poitier was accused of being all sorts of Uncle Tom, as the task of undoing tended to require collaboration with whites. It is what they have done or what has been done in their name that must be undone. The collaborative act opened all parties to the opprobrium of their respective peoples. On September 10, 1967, at Mr. Poitiers’ heyday, this journal published a scathing article by Clifford Mason which asked: Why does white America love Poitier so much?
Mr. Poitiers’ best friend was Harry Belafonte; even he had his worries. Sidney radiated a truly holy calm and dignity, Mr. Belafonte wrote in his memoir, My Song. I didn’t want to tone down my sexuality either. Sidney has done this in every role he’s played. I don’t want to put all the rap on race. Sidney is a wonderful actor, and he has mesmerized audiences with all of his performances. But he knows as well as I do that these nuances were fundamental to his success. This holiness was the exquisitely bitter John Guares Six Degrees of Separation joke that a sure way for a con artist to enter the hearts and homes of Manhattan’s white elite was to pose as Mr. Poitier, father of six daughters.
Mr. Poitiers’ gallery, made up of highly educated, bright and attractive figures, had to be fit to enter white houses, but also attractive to blacks fearing that he would consider himself too good to dine with them. It was as much of an enigma in 1958 as it was, say, half a century later, when the country conducted an experiment to discover the appropriate measure of darkness for a president. Like Barack Obama, Mr. Poitier was punctual, culturally. He became the star he made because he was the star we desperately needed him to be. And even then he couldn’t please all of us.
It remains to imagine how much bigger could have been. No romance none where the woman was literally blind like she was in A Patch of Blue, none where the issue wasn’t romance itself, where romance wasn’t in trouble because of him. Nothing with Audrey Hepburn or Grace Kelly, Marilyn Monroe or Doris Day. No one has dared to use it in a love story to make previous stars of Cicely Tyson or Ruby Dee, or greater Diahann Carroll, the love of their offscreen life. The love movie he had with Ms. Carroll, in Paris Blues from 1961, was a timeshare with Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward. Mr Poitier was denied opportunities to never be able to prove he was turned down.
We can reasonably deduce, however, that it could have been bigger than it was. But he also managed to be as tall as he got, which in itself is a wow. He had the best 1967 and 68 of them all. Three box office hits to sir, with love, In the heat of the Night, Guess who’s coming to dinner, two of them competing for the Oscar for Best Picture (Heat won), Oscars for two of his co-stars.
Years ago, when films were still the dominant art form in the country, the American Film Institute released a countdown to the biggest stars of all time who debuted before or in 1950. The No. 1 in men was not Sidney Poitier, who arrived just on the rosters deadline. (It was Humphrey Bogart.) He wasn’t even # 10. (Charlie Chaplin.) No, the big American movie star was at No. 22, just ahead of Robert Mitchum and behind three of the Marx Brothers.
But let’s apply some cynical pressure here. What did the people who made Poitier 22 on this list of the greatest actors think he justified being still so high? There were 49 other people, split evenly between women and men. He’s the only non-white person. Even now, I suspect that Mr. Poitiers’ legacy has really been reduced to its primacy. And that’s not nothing either. He was summoned to symbolize black America, on his own; receive kudos from his white peers when they made him the first black man to accept their Oscar (for building a church for German nuns in Lys of the Field). And so the milestone is achievement.
Mr. Poitiers’ primacy is what puts him at the top of all home pages and front pages on the day he died. But what is he let? Very well! it is which makes him the greatest. Like all the important stars before him, Clark Gable, Bette Davis, John Wayne, Humphrey Bogart, Mae West Poitier gave birth to being in a movie. His less inspired line readings retain a spark of passion. Each word of the words that could sometimes constitute the dregs of the English language (agonies, torments, humiliations are so many natural elements from which the key is forged, said Mr. Poitier, like the insurrectional slave tangled up Rau- Ru, in the years 1957 unspeakable Bunch of angels) seemed to come from his head.
His most daring work turned out to be a sustained performance of himself. I know: it’s a job reserved for stars. But M. Poitiers was a self he had forged, sculpted and refined, a self which, although it bore only the scent of an insular upbringing, carried a note of exotic mystery. Even when they dressed him as a space pimp in The Long Ships, he wasn’t just the character of a movie nigger, like the ancestral caricatures that made him necessary and the cargo of badasses that thrived in its wake. Candies, Trees and Priests, the Hammers and Dolemites. No one had known someone like him before. It is enough to listen to the meter of its rhythm, the melody of this one. When he spoke, you heard a symphony. Its lack of a location gave it the same advantageous appeal as other stars without a location.
The game he played required every inch of his long body for exuberance, rapture, prudence, solemnity and rage. In no conventional sense, a character from Sidney Poitier has never danced successfully. (When he is cutting a mat, you should keep a tourniquet close at hand.) Yet all of his characters move forward with grace and poise. Part of this is training; he was our most famous Black Method actor. The rest is just him. Fists clenched and pivots in the middle of the walk, arms clenched and arms open, it was all his own ballet. They were signature movements, a star making an exclamatory punctuation of its being, wearing itself in cursive. The signature of what this country has always sworn to be.
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/01/07/movies/sidney-poitier-legacy.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]