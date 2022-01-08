Sidney Poitier was the star we desperately needed him to be

It remains to imagine how much bigger could have been. No romance none where the woman was literally blind like she was in A Patch of Blue, none where the issue wasn’t romance itself, where romance wasn’t in trouble because of him. Nothing with Audrey Hepburn or Grace Kelly, Marilyn Monroe or Doris Day. No one has dared to use it in a love story to make previous stars of Cicely Tyson or Ruby Dee, or greater Diahann Carroll, the love of their offscreen life. The love movie he had with Ms. Carroll, in Paris Blues from 1961, was a timeshare with Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward. Mr Poitier was denied opportunities to never be able to prove he was turned down.

We can reasonably deduce, however, that it could have been bigger than it was. But he also managed to be as tall as he got, which in itself is a wow. He had the best 1967 and 68 of them all. Three box office hits to sir, with love, In the heat of the Night, Guess who’s coming to dinner, two of them competing for the Oscar for Best Picture (Heat won), Oscars for two of his co-stars.

Years ago, when films were still the dominant art form in the country, the American Film Institute released a countdown to the biggest stars of all time who debuted before or in 1950. The No. 1 in men was not Sidney Poitier, who arrived just on the rosters deadline. (It was Humphrey Bogart.) He wasn’t even # 10. (Charlie Chaplin.) No, the big American movie star was at No. 22, just ahead of Robert Mitchum and behind three of the Marx Brothers.

But let’s apply some cynical pressure here. What did the people who made Poitier 22 on this list of the greatest actors think he justified being still so high? There were 49 other people, split evenly between women and men. He’s the only non-white person. Even now, I suspect that Mr. Poitiers’ legacy has really been reduced to its primacy. And that’s not nothing either. He was summoned to symbolize black America, on his own; receive kudos from his white peers when they made him the first black man to accept their Oscar (for building a church for German nuns in Lys of the Field). And so the milestone is achievement.