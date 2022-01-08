Two Oscar-winning lyricist Marilyn Bergman dies aged 93ExBulletin







toggle legend Mark Davis / Getty Images

Mark Davis / Getty Images Oscar-winning lyricist Marilyn Bergman has passed away. Together with her husband, Alan, the Bergmans formed a renowned musical duo whose hits included “The Windmills of Your Mind”, “The Way We Were” and the score by Yentl. Marilyn Bergman died at her Los Angeles home on Saturday. She was 93 years old. According to his representatives at Sunshine Sachs, the cause was respiratory failure (unrelated to COVID). Her husband Alan and daughter Julie Bergman were by her side. The list of artists who have recorded songs by Marilyn and Alan Bergman is a real who’s who of popular American music, including Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Rosemary Clooney and Ray Charles. In 2011, Barbra Streisand paid tribute to the Bergmans with the Grammy-nominated album What matters most. Among the dozens of songs they’ve written lyrics together include “Nice and Easy,” “How Do You Keep the Music Playing,” “What Are You Doing the Rest of Your Life?”, And theme songs for the shows. hit TV show. Good times, Alice and Maude. At the start of her career, Marilyn was one of the rare female composers to achieve great success. In 1985, she became the first woman elected to the board of directors of the American Society of Authors and Publishers (ASCAP). Marilyn Bergman described how she and her husband worked together in a 2007 interview with Fresh Air from WHYY: “When we write, we sing like we write. Because lyrics, unlike poetry, are meant to be sung. So it’s still sung and most of the time it’s Alan demonstrating the song for the artist or the producer, director, whoever was receiving the song. ” The couple have collaborated with composers such as Marvin Hamlisch, Michel Legrand, Henry Mancini, Dave Grusin and Quincy Jones. Jones, with whom the Bergmans collaborated on the songs of the 1967 film In the heat of the Night starring the late Sidney Poitier, paid tribute to the legendary lyricist of tweets. “My dear, dear, beautiful Marilyn Bergman, losing you this morning, so close to our brother Sidney, only crushes me. You, with your beloved Alan, were the quintessence of Nadia Boulanger’s conviction that” an artist can never be more or less than they are as a human being, “Jones wrote. He continued,” The secret weapon of your composition … the unconditional love in your heart for your family, friends and community. Your words are an extension of your being. “ ASCAP President and President, songwriter Paul Williams, writes: “It is with deep sadness that I, and all of ASCAP, mourn the passing of Marilyn Bergman, one of the most great lyricists who have never lived and truly experienced ASCAP royalty. along with her husband, Alan Bergman, gave us some of the most beautiful and enduring lyrics of all time. She has been a staunch and tireless advocate for music creators, not only during her tenure as ASCAP President and President, but throughout her life. Our community His intelligence, spirit and wisdom will be lacking. Alan, we cry with you and your family. In addition to her husband, Alan, Marilyn is survived by their daughter and son-in-law Julie Bergman and iLan Azoulai, and her granddaughter, Emily Sender.

