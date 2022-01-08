Bollywood celebrities who tested positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours





A singer Arijit singh, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar, actors Nafisa Ali Sodhi and Maanvi Gagroo were some of the Bollywood celebrities who shared their positive Covid-19 diagnosis on Saturday. According to the Union Health Ministry, India reported 1,41986 new cases on Saturday. Arijit Singh shared a post on his Facebook page and wrote, “My wife and I have tested Covid Positive. We are all perfectly fine and we have quarantined ourselves. “ Speaking to Instagram, Madhur Bhandarkar wrote: “I have tested positive for Covid. Been fully vaccinated but showing mild symptoms. Isolated myself. Those who have come in contact with me are kind enough to get tested. Be careful and follow Covid-19 protocols. “ Nafisa Ali Sodhi shared her photo on Instagram as she lay on a bed in a hospital in Goa, wearing a mask. She took the selfie next to the number written on her bed. Nafisa captioned the post: “Guess what I got!” A lucky bed 7 !! High fever and congested throat but it’s getting better with my great medical team in Goa. I hope to be allowed to go home in a few days to self-isolate. # Covidpositive. “ Maanvi Gagroo of Four More Shots Please fame, also said she tested positive for Covid-19. She shared her selfie on Instagram Stories, in a gray hoodie and mask and wrote: Thanks everyone for registering. I have very mild symptoms. I just sleep a lot. But thank you, thank you. Maanvi Gagroo shared that she had tested positive for Covid-19. Actor Ayesha Singh, seen in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, has also tested positive for Covid-19. Indian Express quoted a statement from producers Rajesh Ram Singh and Pradeep Kumar, of Cockcrow & Shaika Entertainment: Actress Ayesha Singh who is an integral part of the Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin TV show has tested positive for COVID-19. He added: “Currently, the artist is receiving medical treatment and is in home quarantine. We are constantly in contact with the whole team because their health is our priority. We maintain our commitment to security and will continue to ensure that all measures prescribed by the authorities are observed. Read also | Mithila Palkar, Vishal Dadlani, Kubbra Sait and other Bollywood stars tested positive for Covid-19 in past 24 hours India’s total tally rose to 3.53.68.372, which included 3,071 cases of the Omicron variant reported so far in 27 states and Union territories, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday, according to the PTI press agency.

