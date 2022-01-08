Poitier: Sidney Poitier, who paved the way for black actors, dies





Sidney Poitier, whose portrayal of determined and worthy heroes in films such as “To Mister With Love,” “In the Heat of the Night” and “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” established him as Hollywood’s first black idol in morning and helped open the door to black actors in the film industry, has died at the age of 94. No cause of death was immediately given.

Poitier, whose Academy Award for the 1963 film “Lilies of the Field” made him the first black performer to win in the Best Actor category, rose to prominence when the civil rights movement began to gain traction. its way to the United States. His roles tended to reflect the peaceful integrationist aims of the struggle. Though often bubbling with suppressed anger, his characters have responded to the injustice with quiet resolve. They faced hatred with reason and forgiveness, sending a reassuring message to white audiences and exposing Poitier to attack as Uncle Tom when the civil rights movement took a more militant turn in the late 1960s. “It’s a choice, a clear choice,” he said of his movie roles in a 1967 interview. “If the fabric of society were any different, I would cry to heaven for playing the bad guy and to face different images of black life that would be more dimensional. But I’ll be damned if I do that at this point in the game. ”

At the time, Poitier was one of Hollywood’s highest-paid actors and one of the best at the box office, ranked fifth among male actors in Box Office magazine’s survey of theater owners and critics. , behind Richard Burton, Paul Newman, Lee Marvin and John. Wayne. Yet racial disgust would not allow Hollywood to portray him as a romantic character. “Thinking of the black American man in romantic socio-sexual circumstances is difficult, you know,” he told an interviewer. “And the reasons why are legion and too many to enter.”

Poitier often found himself in limited and holy roles which nonetheless represented a significant step forward on the demeaning roles offered by Hollywood in the past. The award for best actor came in 1964 for his performance in the low-budget “Lilies of the Field”, as a traveling handyman helping a group of German nuns build a church. In 1967 Poitier appeared in three of the highest grossing films, elevating it to the peak of its popularity. “In the Heat of Night” placed him face to face with Rod Steiger, an indolent and fanatic sheriff, with whom Virgil Tibbs, the detective played by Poitier, must work on a murder investigation. (In an indelible line, the detective insists on respecting the sheriff when he says, “They call me Mr. Tibbs!”) In “To Sir, With Love,” he was a concerned teacher at a tough London high school , and in “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” he played a medic whose race tests the liberal tenets of his future in-laws, played by Spencer Tracy and Katharine Hepburn. Throughout his career, a heavy weight of racial significance weighs on Poitier and the characters he embodies. “I really felt like I represented 15, 18 million people with every move I made,” he once wrote.

