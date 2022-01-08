Detectives Still Searching for Baldwin’s Cell Phone in ‘Rust’ Case





New Mexico law enforcement officers enlisted the help of New York authorities in recovering Alec Baldwin’s cell phone as part of the Rust shooting investigation more than three weeks after the detectives had asked to search the phone. Santa Fe County Examining Magistrate David Segura on Dec. 16 authorized a search warrant authorizing local law enforcement agencies to search Baldwin’s iPhone for evidence that may be helpful in their investigation of the fatal October 21 shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the low-budget western bass film Rust. But so far that has not happened, officials said this week. The sheriff’s office does not have physical possession of the phone, Santa Fe County Sheriff’s spokesman Juan Rios said Friday afternoon. The phone is in New York with Mr. Baldwin. Baldwin has a home in the Hamptons, Suffolk County, New York. First judicial district of New Mexico. Atty. Mary Carmack-Altwies Santa Fe Countys, the top law enforcement official overseeing the case, said in a statement Thursday that her office and sheriff’s investigators were actively working with the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Department of New York and Mr. Baldwins’ attorneys, under jurisdictional constraints, to obtain all documents from Mr. Baldwin’s phone that relate to the Rust inquiry. The search warrant issued by Segura was only enforceable in New Mexico, according to local lawyers. Law enforcement officials scrutinized the actions of Baldwin, an actor and producer who fired the propeller pistol during a rehearsal, as well as assistant director David Halls, who was in charge of security on the set, and the productions, 24-year-old gunsmith Hannah Gutierrez Reed, who was responsible for firearms, ammunition and gun safety. Representatives for Baldwins were not immediately available for comment on Friday. It’s unclear why the veteran actor and Rust star didn’t voluntarily hand over his phone. Earlier in the investigation, Santa Fe County Sheriff’s investigators recovered cell phones belonging to Gutierrez Reed and Halls. The two individuals voluntarily handed over their phones to the sheriff’s investigators without a search warrant, according to their respective attorneys. Baldwin told ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos that he pointed the vintage Colt .45 replica at Hutchins because they were rehearsing a scene that Hutchins and director Joel Souza planned to film later in the aftermath – midday. Baldwin said he did not pull the trigger and did not expect to be charged with criminal charges. A bullet from the prop pistol fatally struck Hutchins and lodged in Souzas’ shoulder. He was treated and released from a hospital in Santa Fe. Carmack-Altwies is expected to decide whether to lay charges against Baldwin or the crew members in the coming months. In the eight-page affidavit of December 16 in support of the search warrant, Santa Fe County Sheriffs Office Det. Alexandria Hancock said she was interested in reviewing Baldwin’s text messages, emails, contacts, browser history, private social media messages, as well as his recent list of calls. Investigators also requested access to the digital images, deleted digital images, passwords and all of the phone’s global positioning system (GPS) data. In the affidavit for the search warrant, Hancock wrote that she asked him to phone Alecs, as well as his lawyer, and that she was ordered to acquire a warrant. The detective wrote that there had been several emails and texts sent and received regarding the production that she wanted to inspect. Hancock noted that any information obtained that was unrelated to the Rust shooting investigation would be sealed and destroyed later.

