Entertainment
Sidney Poitier: A pioneering life in his own words
NEW YORK (AP) As a pioneering actor for generations of black performers in Hollywood, Sidney Poitier has often spoken of his biggest role offscreen.
Poitier, who died Thursday at the age of 94, entered the film industry at a time when portrayals of African Americans were generally stereotyped. But Poitier, who refused to play such caricatures, went on to become a matinee idol, Oscar-winning actor, and one of the most powerful and gracious screen presences of his time, paving the way for countless people who followed him.
In interviews and in his 2000 autobiography, The Measure of a Man, Poitier spoke and wrote about the challenges, responsibilities, and significance of his historic rise to Hollywood. Here are excerpts from Poitier in his own words through the years.
___
There was almost no frame of reference for us except as stereotypical, one-dimensional characters. … Not only was I not going to do it, but I had in mind what was expected of me, not just what other black people expected, but what my mother and father expected. And what I expected of me. … To walk in my life like my own man. Based on a 2000 interview with Oprah Winfrey.
OK listen, do you think I’m so insignificant? Then try this on for size. Anyone who sees unworthiness when they look at me and so is determined to deny me worth – to you I say, I’m not talking about being AS GOOD as you are. I declare myself BETTER than you. From his memoirs.
I felt like I represented 15, 18 million people with every move I made. From his memoirs.
It is a choice, a clear choice. If the fabric of society were different, I would cry to heaven for playing the bad guy and for dealing with different images of black life that would be more dimensional. But I’ll be damned if I do that at this point in the game. About playing heroic and selfless characters, from a 1967 interview.
I can tell you what I think of the flak. For a long time, I got all the jobs one frame at a time. And the roles that I played were very different from the average black person in America at the time. The guy always had a suit, a tie, a towel! He was a doctor, lawyer, police inspector. Middle class. The characters did not reflect the diversity of black life. I don’t know if I wouldn’t have resented myself if I had been an outside actor looking inward. Critique of his on-screen character, based on a 1995 interview with the Washington Post.
In the original script, I watched it with great disdain and, wrapped in my strong ideals, walked out, he wrote. It could have happened with another actor playing the role, but it couldn’t have happened with me. On the return of a slap of a white man in In the Heat of the Night of 1967, extract from his memoir.
I was happy for myself, but I was also happy for people. We blacks had done it. We were capable. We sometimes forget, forced to persevere through thick and thin, that we are capable of infinitely more than what culture is still willing to credit to our account. Becoming the first black actor to win an Oscar in 1964, according to his memoir.
I was part of an influence that you might call leading the way. But I was only part of it. I was selected almost by history itself. Most of my career took place in the 1960s, which was one of the periods in American history with certain attitudes towards minorities that have remained in vogue. I didn’t understand the elements swirling around. I was a young actor with a certain talent, an enormous curiosity, a certain charm. You wrap it all up and you get a potent blend. Based on a 1992 interview with The Times of London.
Those of us before you look back with satisfaction and leave you with a simple trust. Be true to yourselves and be useful on the journey. Accepting the AFI Lifetime Achievement Award in 1992.
