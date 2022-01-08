Entertainment
Neha Dhupia announces unique baby boy name, reveals how little Munchkin reacts to it
Neha Dhupia and her then best friend, her husband Angad Bedi, had dated for quite a while until 2018, when they decided to take their relationship to the next level by getting married. They had a top secret wedding, and since then there has been no turning back for the couple.
The duo are fortunate to have two children, a daughter, Mehr Dhupia Bedia and a son who entered their lives in October 2021. Neha and Angad are active parents, and they love their children and try to keep them out of sight. medias. as much as they can. They still haven’t revealed their son’s face yet, but today they made an announcement and said their baby boy’s name.
Neha Dhupia took her IG account and shared a series of two photos, one with the whole family, where Neha and Angad can be seen enjoying the pool with their children. In another, we can see Neha hugging her son to her chest. Sharing these two photos, the actress wrote a caption revealing her baby boy’s name as well as an evil eye emoticon. The legend can be read as:
“Our little boy Guriq.”
Angad and Neha named their second baby, Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi. In an interview with Hindustan Times, second time mom, Neha mentioned how happy and proud she is to associate her last name and Angad’s last name with their children’s names. She said:
“We are happy and extremely proud to have associated our two names with the name of our son and our daughter (Mehr). Here it is, three months later, you now know what we call it.”
Speaking about the meaning of their second child’s first name, the actress revealed that they have many options, but want something pure and beautiful. She shared:
“Guriq means one with God. One of God and Savior of the world. It’s a different name and we love it, even the spelling is beautiful and unusual. The credit for the name goes to the mother, and the credit for it. spelling goes to the father [Angad]. ”
Later in the conversation, Neha shared that her little boy recognized the sound of his name and reacted to the same. Neha said:
“I found the name, but when it comes to a kid it’s always a combined effort. We’re glad we focused on Guriq, because we love the sound. He (his son) also reacts. beautifully to the name. He’s only three months old, and now he recognizes sounds much better. ”
While sharing the journey to find a beautiful and pure name for her second child, Neha mentioned in the same interview how she chose that name. She said:
“I stumbled upon the name, and the meaning was beautiful. We always wanted something that had a beautiful meaning and a slightly unusual name. The most important thing was that mum and dad had to work around it. Mum came immediately and Guriq’s father took a while to come back, but I’m glad he did. ”
The first child of Neha, baby Guriq’s older sister, Mehr calls her “Koala Brother”. Why? Well the mum of the two said:
“Before the birth, as we were getting Mehr ready that she would soon have a baby sister or baby brother, she suddenly started calling the baby, Koala. Even now she calls it that. This is her nickname given by her beloved sister. We also continue to call him, koala bear. We love her because she stayed true to the original, and we found the name much later.
We loved Neha and Angad’s unique baby boy name. And you?
