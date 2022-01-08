Legendary Telugu actor Sathyaraj, the Katappa of Baahubali, hospitalized with Covid in Chennai

Legendary actor Sathyaraj has been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai, according to reports. The actor was rushed to hospital on the evening of January 7 and is currently undergoing treatment. The actor was in home quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19.

An official statement on the state of health of renowned actor Baahubali is expected. According to reports, Sathyaraj was immediately taken to hospital after showing severe symptoms.

Fans are still confused by this information but hope he gets better soon!

Over the past few days, several actors and actresses in the Telugu film industry have tested positive for Covid-19. Movie stars such as Mahesh Babu, Manchu Manoj, Manchu Lakshmi, music director Taman, Nitin’s wife and actor Vishwak Sen, among others, have been infected. Actress Trisha also revealed on January 7 that she had tested positive for Covid-19. Although she had been vaccinated and did everything she could to avoid contracting the virus, she was still affected.

Many movie figures in the Tamil film industry have also recently contracted the coronavirus, including Kamal Haasan, Chiyaan Vikram, Vadivelu and Trisha Krishnan.

Amid concerns over the growing number of Covid-19 cases, shooting schedules for many films have been disrupted. The theatrical release of a few films has also been postponed. Jr NTR and Ram Charan’s highly anticipated multilingual RRR film has also been postponed due to Covid-19. The director of SS Rajamouli was due to be released on January 7 across India.

