Royals eagerly await fallout from Prince Andrews’ disgrace | Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew, Duke of York, KG, GCVO, CD, ADC, will be 62 next month. The age at which a man is supposed to cease to be a source of worry and embarrassment to his parents is long past. And yet Andrew, said to be the Queen’s favorite child, has exposed his mother to the greatest threat in living memory to the reputation of the Royal Family.

While awaiting a decision from New York judge Lewis Kaplan in the sexual assault case brought by Virginia Giuffre, the prince finds himself in the deeply uninspiring position of trying to escape court with a secret deal of silence made by his late friend and convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.

The deal, signed in 2009, stipulated that in return for a payment of $ 500,000, Giuffre, then using her maiden name of Roberts, would release and forever free the second parties and any other person or entity that might have. could be included as a potential defendant of all, and all manner of actions and actions of Virginia Roberts, including state or federal causes and causes of action.

Giuffre argues that in 2001, when she was 17, she was trafficked by Epstein and his girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell into having sex with the Prince on three separate occasions once at Maxwell’s house in Belgravia , where the infamous photo was taken of her then 42 years old. – old princes take her waist, the second time at Epstein Mansion in New York and finally on Epstein’s private island, Little St James in the US Virgin Islands, with a group of other girls. The prince denies all the allegations and says he has no recollection of ever meeting Giuffre.

The princes’ lawyers have taken an aggressive approach to protect their client. They first argued that the court summons had not been served properly, and then attempted to have the case dismissed on the grounds that Giuffre does not live in the United States.

Now, they seek the salvation of their clients with the grim fact that he qualifies as a potential accused in any sexual abuse case related to Epstein. In other words, it looks like his possible guilt is being used as his defense.

Even if this legal loophole works and Kaplan dismisses the case, it will be an outcome that does not erase the name of the prince, whom his friends insist is his primary focus. Instead, added to all those letters that come after its title, will be a toxic question mark.

And that’s the best scenario for the prince. If, on the contrary, Kaplan gives the green light for the case to be heard, then the prince would be forced to give a deposition and then, in the fall, appear in court. He could in theory refuse to do either, but again, the optics would be dire. However, if he went to court, the world’s media would be offered a daily diet of sordid details. And if he loses the case, courtiers suggest he may no longer be able to travel abroad for fear of criminal extradition.

As royal expert and author Robert Lacey puts it: The prospect of Virginia Giuffres’ allegations against a senior Windsors member being broadcast in court and reported around the world is simply impossible to envision from a family’s perspective. royal, and I of course there would be an amicable settlement.

Given that Giuffre waited more than 20 years for recognition of the damage she says was caused to him, this settlement would likely involve a significant financial amount, which begs the question of who will pay it. The prince has spent most of his adult life hanging out with the super-rich precisely because he lacks that kind of money himself. So, once again, his mother, who would have financed his defense, would be his benefactress. This highlights the controversial question of whether his wealth is private or the product of his position as head of state, and therefore subject to some sort of taxpayer oversight.

Monarchists insist that her private wealth and public dispensation are completely separate things, but any settlement paid by the Queen would provide Republicans with ballistic ammunition. What seems extraordinary is that this conclusion has been steadily drawing closer for over a decade, and the prince, and all those he has repeatedly reassured of his innocence, have been frozen in a state of denial. , just hoping it all goes away.

Catherine Mayer, author of a biography of Prince Charles and co-founder of the Womens Equality party, says Buckingham Palace did something very stupid when the scandal first surfaced in 2011.

Shortly after being photographed with Epstein in 2010 walking through Central Park, New York after Americans were released from prison for recruiting a minor for prostitution, Andrew was dismissed from his post as international trade envoy and redeployed on other issues, most notably as royal business guru with the Pitch @ Palace initiative. Mayer believes the move was symptomatic of a desire to work around the problem rather than confront it.

The whole story is a real tragedy because of all the lives it has ruined, she says. But there’s also a soap opera quality about you seeing characters ignore things, try to cover them up believing they’ll make things better, and you, as a viewer, know they’re going to get worse. I got this feeling watching this.

One problem, Mayer says, is that there hasn’t been a comprehensive strategy within the Royal Family on what to do. Although its members refer to the family as the business, lending the idea of ​​a disciplined business entity, that, Mayer says, is a misconception.

Prince Andrew, Virginia Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell in 2001. Photograph: Rex / Shutterstock

It has always been, and increasingly in recent years, not an institution but a series of institutions or courts and households frequently in conflict with each other, she said. Royal observers note that staff working for Prince Charles and Prince William have briefed against Andrew. A mixture of the Queen’s protection, the cautious exasperation of other royal households, and Andrews’ stubborn resistance to good advice, left him forging his own ad hoc strategy. This culminated in his fateful decision to present his side of the story in the atrocious November 2019 Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis.

As a classic example of how not to limit damage, it’s unlikely to be outdated anytime soon. You have seen how completely detached he is from outside reality, says Mayer.

Thinking back to that disastrous and revealing encounter, it is noteworthy how many times the prince used Maxwell to try to put some distance between him and Epstein (who greeted Andrew on several occasions and gave large sums of money to his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, and had 16 separate phone numbers for the prince). At one point, he describes the financier as a plus.

But now that Maxwell herself has been convicted of sex trafficking a minor, among other serious charges, the prince has no fault of her bad judgment of character. Among a catalog of escapes and failing memories, his only consistent line of defense is that he was not aware of anything untoward in the Epstein or Maxwell homes where he was staying. For Lacey, among many other observers, this is just not a credible proposition.

He dated for 10 years a couple whose lifestyle revolved around Epstein’s sexual exploitation of vulnerable women and underage girls, a number of whom were trafficked by Maxwell. The evidence for this predatory lifestyle was apparently inevitable. What do you imagine when you travel in a private plane dubbed the Lolita Express? And then you invite these degenerates to stay at Balmoral?

When challenged over his apparent blindness by Maitlis, the prince offered an explanation that Mayer sees as self-blame rather than exoneration. He did say that he lived among the servants all the time and that he used to not pay attention to them, even, presumably, if they were scantily clad teenage girls.

It shows his extraordinary arrogance and disconnection, says Mayer, and he unwittingly spoke a truth that is deeply damaging to himself and the institution at large. In fact, his blunt manners with servants are well documented. A senior footman once told a reporter who worked undercover at Buckingham Palace that by waking the prince up, the answer could easily be screwed up like hello.

Of course, Andrew wouldn’t be the first odious royal, nor the first dissolute prince. The history of institutions is full of rude people. But we are now living in the third decade of the 21st century, a time of transition not just for the royal family, as they prepare for the prospect of a new monarch, but for society as a whole.

Ten years ago, in the days before #MeToo, a movie mogul like Harvey Weinstein could terrorize and abuse women with impunity. His friend Epstein almost got away with rape and sex trafficking thanks to the political influence he was able to wield.

And in 2011, it may well have seemed that Giuffres’ allegations against Andrew were meant to remain the eerie cry of an unimportant person, an impossible-to-prove rumor that would fade along with all the other overlooked allegations made against the the rich and the powerful.

Even a photograph taken inside Maxwell’s house could be considered fake, but how could a young woman have access to an image of the prince that no one else has ever seen to put on a photo simulated?

Prince Andrews’ November 2019 Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis. Photography: BBC

It never worked, and over time, the attempt to retreat from this disturbing scene at his friends’ house increasingly feels like a desperate tactic. Just as the princes claim he stayed with Epstein for four days to tell him that he could no longer be his friend out of a sense of honor was still far-fetched and miserably selfish.

It seems unlikely after all these years that the prince will change his story, and if there is a settlement it will undoubtedly come with a non-acceptance of any personal responsibility. However, this is undoubtedly a decisive case. It’s hard to imagine that a royal will once again be granted the indulgence that has accompanied Andrew around the world.

While the Monarchy will survive this current crisis, it may well do so in a more streamlined version with fewer passengers. The days of intrusive playboys swapping last names in exchange for a paid business and ex-wives earnings should be numbered. And if they are, it will be in large part thanks to the efforts of a group of women from largely modest backgrounds who have refused to back down in the face of their attackers.

I look forward to standing up for my rights as an innocent victim and exercising all available remedies, Giuffre said seven years ago. I will not be intimidated into silence again.

As even Prince Andrew would have to concede, she certainly didn’t allow that to happen.