Ben Affleck calls Joss Whedons Justice League filming his worst experience: Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
Justice League star Ben Affleck, who reprized the role of Batman in Zack Snyder’s film model, said that 2017 Justice League helmed by Joss Whedon was the nadir of his profession.
According to an interview with The Times, the actor, as he reflected on the gap in his life, recalled, It was really Justice League it was the nadir for me. It was a bad experience because of a confluence of things: my own life, my divorce, being too far away, competing agendas, then Zack’s personal tragedy and the new shoot. It was just the worst experience. It was horrible. It was everything I didn’t like about it.
It became the moment I said, I don’t do this anymore. It’s not even about, like, Justice League was so bad. Because it could have been anything. – he added.
The actor, in a dialogue with GQ, explained how much he really enjoyed playing the superhero in the 2016s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice again in March 2020. But the franchise noticed one problem after another and caused him to feel really exhausted by the character.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, in July 2020, Justice League Co-star Ray Fisher alleged that Whedon was abusive during the filming of the film. The actor also claimed that producers Geoff Johns and Jon Berg had cleared Whedons’ alleged actions. Whedon, Johns and Berg did not comment on the time. After an investigation, Warner Bros. announced in December 2020 that corrective action had been taken, although the studio did not present additional details.
Ben Affleck also explained why he gave up The Batman, later picked up by Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson, and was hesitant to direct it. I looked at it and thought, I won’t be happy to do this. The person doing this must like it. mentioned the actor.
