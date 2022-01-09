Actress Trisha tested positive for coronavirus





Trisha urged people to get vaccinated and wear masks.

Popular Kollywood actor Trisha has tested positive for the coronavirus. She took to social media on Friday, January 7 to share the news. Trisha also said she was recovering. The 96-celebrity actor, in a Twitter post, said she took all precautionary measures. “Despite all precautions and safety measures, I tested positive just a little before New Years. You name the symptoms, I got it! my vaccinations, ”Trisha said, urging people to get vaccinated and wear masks. Trisha further wrote I ask everyone to do the same and hide. Hoping to finish my tests and get home soon. My sincere thanks to the best family and friends I have and for all prayers. Trisha was recently seen in the political thriller, Paramapadham Vilayattu, which was released on the over-the-top (OTT) platform Disney Plus Hotstar on April 14, coinciding with the Tamil New Year. The film is written and directed by newbie K Thiruganam. Funded by 24hrs Productions, the film marked Trishas’ 60th release. The political thriller also co-starred with actors Nandha, Richard, AL Azhagappan and Vela Ramamoorthy, among others in prominent roles. Trisha tried out the role of Gayathri, a medical professional who treats a political leader. She fights an uphill battle when asked to produce incorrect reports on the health of leaders. The political thriller shows how she maintains her professional responsibilities despite threats from politicians. Prior to Paramapadham Vilayattu, the actor appeared in Gautham Menons’ short Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn, starring Simbu. The actor has several projects in the works, including Mani Ratnams magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan. The film is an adaptation of the popular Tamil historical novel by Kalki Krishnamurthys published in 1955, which bears the same name. Funded by Mani Ratnam under his Madras Talkies house banner in association with Lyca Productions, Ponniyin selvan will feature an ensemble cast, including Vikram, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Jayaram, Jayam Ravi and Aishwarya Lekshmi in leading roles, and Prabhu, Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu and Sobhita Dhulipala in supporting roles. pic.twitter.com/mn4uA29kaN Trish (@trishtrashers) January 7, 2022 (With PTI inputs)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenewsminute.com/article/actor-trisha-tests-positive-coronavirus-159637 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos