5 shades of Farhan that make him a Bollywood all-rounder

On the occasion of Farhan Akhtar’s 48th birthday, I present to you five hats that Farhan’s professional wears, which makes him one of Bollywood’s favorite all-rounders. Image: Farhan Akhtar / Instagram Farhan Akhtar turned 48 on Sunday January 9. Farhan is the son of famous Bollywood lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar and his first wife, Honey Irani. Farhan also has a sister, Zoya Akhtar, who like him is also a filmmaker. From director to actor and more, Farhan proudly wears a variety of hats. As 48 years old, here are five roles Farhan not only performed, but performed them very well as well. Image: Farhan Akhtar / Instagram Farhan as director: From Lakshya to the remake of Don, Farhan Akhtar has established himself well as a director. His best project as a director to date is Dil Chahta Hai, which has become a cult film. Starring Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Khanna, this friendship-based film was way ahead of its time. He also popularized two things, a road trip with the best friends and a vacation in Goa. Image: Farhan Akhtar / Instagram Co-owner of Excel Entertainment: Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani are co-founders of Excel Entertainment, a production company. The company was founded by Farhan and Ritesh in 1999. Excel Entertainment has supported several super hot movies. In fact, the production house is also co-producing Zoya Akhtars’ upcoming female film starring Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. His production house is also planning to co-produce a documentary on Salim-Javed. Image: Farhan Akhtar / Instagram The wonderful actor: Farhan Akhtar has a proven track record performing with such films as Rock On, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Toofan, Sky Is Pink and many more. Image: Farhan Akhtar / Instagram A play-back singer: There is literally nothing Farhan Akhtar cannot do. Having proven himself as a director, producer, screenwriter and actor, Farhan has also established himself as a singer. Farhan has sung quite a few songs in the film industry, including one alongside actor Amitabh Bachchan. Apart from movies, he also does live concerts. ALSO READ: Will Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar get married in March? This is what we know Image: Farhan Akhtar / Instagram The social activist: Farhan Akhtar never hesitates to express his opinion or raise his objection against evil. Farhan Akhtar started a social campaign called MARD (Mend Against Rape and Discrimination). The trigger for Farhan to launch this campaign was the brutal death of a young lawyer by a guard for trying to save her dignity. The campaign aimed to raise awareness among men about rape with a message that women can never be disrespected. The campaign was launched by him in 2013. READ ALSO: Farhan Akhtar’s Oops Moment: Toofaan Actor Gets Trolled After Falsely Cheering Indian Women’s Hockey Team

