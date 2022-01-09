Entertainment
Sidney Poitier was not blinded by success, he paved the way for other black actors | Kadish Morris
TSidney Poitier’s death is a moment of great sadness for many, but especially for people like my parents, who remember him as the first black actor they ever saw on television. Raised in the Bahamas by tomato farmers, he was the youngest of seven children and came from extreme poverty. He moved to New York City at the age of 16, where he worked as a diver, took acting lessons and taught himself to read, write and speak by reading the newspapers and listening to the radio. He was the definition of a self-made man.
When he won the Oscar for Best Actor in 1964, he was the first black to do so. He was proud of his victory but, admirably, was not blinded by it. I don’t believe my Oscar will be some sort of magic wand that removes restrictions on job opportunities for black actors, he said in an interview. He wasn’t wrong. It would be 38 years before another black (Denzel Washington) won the Oscar for best actor.
Poitiers’s authenticity, whether it was thoughtfully navigating Hollywood racial politics or turning down roles he saw as cataloged, made him more than just an actor, but a formidable force for set a precedent for black actors in the lead roles. I had to satisfy the action fans, the romantic fans, the intellectual fans. It was a terrible burden. He was a trailblazer who blazed a trail for people like Morgan Freeman, Whoopi Goldberg, Will Smith, to name a few.
Analog love
A year ago, the poet Malika Booker gave me a record player and I welcomed it with open arms. In my early twenties, I bought vintage items like typewriters and sewing machines just for the sake of aesthetics, but something about the pandemic and my 30s made me wander the world. analog desert. UK vinyl sales took their highest market share since 1990 in 2021. As a child of Limewire, I grew up in the early days of digital streaming and love the convenience of Spotify. But hear Grace Joness 1981 album Nightclub on vinyl for the first time felt transcendent. Brandon Taylor recently wrote beautifully about the experience: You can’t mistake it for some imaginary thing coming out of the air like digital sometimes can. With a record, you know there’s another person on the other side of the music.
I wish I had known earlier that streaming takes away a lot of the ritualistic magic from music. Sure, say, Hey Google, playing Ive Done it Again is an effortless act, but every time I pull a record out of its sleeve, put it down and gently lower the needle, I feel like I’ve accomplished something. Maybe that’s why I bought disposable cameras before a recent trip to the Lake District. There are 26,186 photos on my iPhone, so I clearly lack self-control. But with only 27 exposures on a disposable, I took my time. I waited for a good light. I enjoyed learning the art of composition.
Sage, Molly-Mae
An extract of a meeting with a 22-year-old influencer, ex-Island of love PrettyLittleThings star and creative director Molly-Mae Hague took to social media, citing the internet’s favorite saying: We all have the same 24 hours as Beyonc. I hate this shameful axiom of productivity that seems to forget that Beyonce employs six nannies. This mythical belief that working hard is the answer to success is just another way of calling the poor lazy. When people talk about working hard, they rarely mean working to the best of your ability. They mean working for nothing, accepting low wages and compromising ethical and moral standards and not even thinking about sleeping.
What Hague doesn’t realize is that success is probably just a consequence of corruption. In most cases, it is about privilege, luck, geography, nepotism and, most often, exploitation. Does she think her seven-figure deal with PrettyLittleThing came about because the brand, owned by Boohoo, was selling manufactured clothes? by workers paid as little as 3.50 an hour?
Sources
2/ https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/jan/08/sidney-poitier-wasnt-blinded-by-success-paved-way-for-other-black-actors
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]