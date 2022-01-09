Sidney Poitier was not blinded by success, he paved the way for other black actors | Kadish Morris

TSidney Poitier’s death is a moment of great sadness for many, but especially for people like my parents, who remember him as the first black actor they ever saw on television. Raised in the Bahamas by tomato farmers, he was the youngest of seven children and came from extreme poverty. He moved to New York City at the age of 16, where he worked as a diver, took acting lessons and taught himself to read, write and speak by reading the newspapers and listening to the radio. He was the definition of a self-made man.

When he won the Oscar for Best Actor in 1964, he was the first black to do so. He was proud of his victory but, admirably, was not blinded by it. I don’t believe my Oscar will be some sort of magic wand that removes restrictions on job opportunities for black actors, he said in an interview. He wasn’t wrong. It would be 38 years before another black (Denzel Washington) won the Oscar for best actor.

Poitiers’s authenticity, whether it was thoughtfully navigating Hollywood racial politics or turning down roles he saw as cataloged, made him more than just an actor, but a formidable force for set a precedent for black actors in the lead roles. I had to satisfy the action fans, the romantic fans, the intellectual fans. It was a terrible burden. He was a trailblazer who blazed a trail for people like Morgan Freeman, Whoopi Goldberg, Will Smith, to name a few.

Analog love

Every time I gently lower the needle over the edge, I feel like I’ve accomplished something. Photograph: Martin Bureau / AFP / Getty Images

A year ago, the poet Malika Booker gave me a record player and I welcomed it with open arms. In my early twenties, I bought vintage items like typewriters and sewing machines just for the sake of aesthetics, but something about the pandemic and my 30s made me wander the world. analog desert. UK vinyl sales took their highest market share since 1990 in 2021. As a child of Limewire, I grew up in the early days of digital streaming and love the convenience of Spotify. But hear Grace Joness 1981 album Nightclub on vinyl for the first time felt transcendent. Brandon Taylor recently wrote beautifully about the experience: You can’t mistake it for some imaginary thing coming out of the air like digital sometimes can. With a record, you know there’s another person on the other side of the music.

I wish I had known earlier that streaming takes away a lot of the ritualistic magic from music. Sure, say, Hey Google, playing Ive Done it Again is an effortless act, but every time I pull a record out of its sleeve, put it down and gently lower the needle, I feel like I’ve accomplished something. Maybe that’s why I bought disposable cameras before a recent trip to the Lake District. There are 26,186 photos on my iPhone, so I clearly lack self-control. But with only 27 exposures on a disposable, I took my time. I waited for a good light. I enjoyed learning the art of composition.

Sage, Molly-Mae

Molly-Mae Hague: Shame on productivity. Photograph: David Fisher / REX / Shutterstock

An extract of a meeting with a 22-year-old influencer, ex-Island of love PrettyLittleThings star and creative director Molly-Mae Hague took to social media, citing the internet’s favorite saying: We all have the same 24 hours as Beyonc. I hate this shameful axiom of productivity that seems to forget that Beyonce employs six nannies. This mythical belief that working hard is the answer to success is just another way of calling the poor lazy. When people talk about working hard, they rarely mean working to the best of your ability. They mean working for nothing, accepting low wages and compromising ethical and moral standards and not even thinking about sleeping.

What Hague doesn’t realize is that success is probably just a consequence of corruption. In most cases, it is about privilege, luck, geography, nepotism and, most often, exploitation. Does she think her seven-figure deal with PrettyLittleThing came about because the brand, owned by Boohoo, was selling manufactured clothes? by workers paid as little as 3.50 an hour?