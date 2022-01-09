Award-winning lyricist Marilyn Bergman dies aged 93

Along with her husband and collaborator Alan, Bergman has been nominated for 16 Oscars during her career and won three, including for the song “The Way We Were”
from the 1973 film which shared her name and starred Barbra Streisand. The song – with music by composer Marvin Hamlisch – also won two Grammys
.
“She has declined over the past two years, and over the past few weeks it was clear that she was preparing to leave, and she passed away very peacefully with no pain or struggle,” Julie Bergman told CNN during a phonecall. . “My dad and I were with her, and it was beautiful, and she was beautiful, and it was very peaceful.”
Bergman has had “pneumonia which leads to respiratory failure in patients like this,” her daughter said.
The Bergmans won two more Oscars for their song “Windmills of Your Mind” in “The Thomas Crown Affair” in 1968 and for the score for “Yentl” in 1983, which was also performed and performed by Streisand. The couple also won four Emmy Awards
and two Golden Globe Awards, among others.
Husband and wife have “always” worked together, Bergman said in a 1996 workshop for the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP)
. “We think separately when we’re not together,” she said, “so we’ll bring something different into the room when we come together to work.”
Bergman became the first woman elected to the ASCAP board in 1985, according to ASCAP, and was elected president and chair of the board in 1994. In 1980, Bergman and her husband were elected inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame
.
Streisand reacted to the news of Bergman’s death in a statement on Twitter
, claiming that Marilyn and Alan Bergman “were like family, as well as brilliant lyricists”.
“We met over 60 years ago backstage at a small nightclub and we’ve never stopped loving each other and working together. Their songs are timeless, so is our love,” said Streisand. “May she rest in peace.”
Songwriter Paul Williams, the current president and president of ASCAP, called Bergman “one of the greatest lyricists who ever lived” and a “brilliant songwriter who, along with her husband … gave us some of the most beautiful and enduring lyrics ever. ”
“She has been a staunch and tireless advocate for music creators, not only during her tenure as ASCAP President and President, but throughout her life,” Williams said in a statement. “Our community will miss his intelligence, his wit and his wisdom.”
