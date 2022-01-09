Jacqueline Asks Privacy For Intimate Photo With Sukesh Chandrasekar, Big B Apologizes For Bad LLC Promo





Almost every day, celebrities in garlands make the headlines. Whether it’s an ad, photo or flashback, an anecdote, or just a simple social media post, there is never a shortage of entertainment in Hindi film industry. If you missed all of the top news for the day, we’ve compiled all the top Bollywood stories you should know. Jacqueline Fernandez publish a statement requesting confidentiality On Saturday, a photo of Jacqueline Fernandez and con artist Sukesh Chandrasekhar went viral, after which the actress released a statement asking media, internet users and fans to keep their confidentiality. She wrote a long note about how she is going through a difficult time and that she hopes “justice and common sense” will prevail. Last year Jacqueline was questioned twice by the Enforcement Directorate after being linked to Sukesh, who is charged in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case. Will Jacqueline Fernandez get permission to meet her mom Kim after a stroke? Amitabh Bachchan apologized after sharing LLC’s bad promo with Sachin Tendulkar T 4152 – CORRECTION: Legends League Cricket T20, FINAL promo .. apologies .. and sorry for any inconvenience this t.co/jtd3UwkQhn – ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2022 Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter and apologized to his fans for sharing a bogus advertisement on Legends League Cricket. The actor, who is the LLC brand ambassador, appeared in a promotional video bearing the name Sachin Tendulkar. However, the management company of the former Indian batsman, SRT Sports Management Private Limited, has clarified that the cricket legend will not participate in the tournament. T 4152 CORRECTION: Legends League Cricket T20, FINAL promo .. apologies .. and regrets for any inconvenience caused .. the error was unintentional .. #legendsleaguecricket #bosslogonkagame, Big B wrote on Twitter. Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi name their son Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi Neha and Angad, who welcomed their son in October last year, have released their baby boy’s name. Taking to Instagram, Neha shared photos of the family enjoying the pool and in the caption, shared that they named their son Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi. “Our little boy Guriq,” she wrote. Deepika padukone open to life after Covid-19 After recovering from Covid-19, Deepika Padukone spoke about the disease and how it changed it. Deepika had tested positive for the virus in April 2021 with her parents and sister. In an interview with Film Companion, Deepika explained how her body was affected by the virus and said: “Life after Covid has changed for me because physically I was completely unrecognizable… I think (because of) the drugs that was given to me, the steroids that were put on me. So Covid itself was strange, your body feels different, your mind feels different. “ Vishal dadlani the father of dies Vishal Dadlani’s father has died, the singer-songwriter revealed on Saturday. Sharing a photo of his father, Vishal wrote a long note and wrote: “Shri Moti Dadlani (May 12, 1943 – January 8, 2022). I have lost my best friend, the nicest and kindest man in the world. world, last night. I couldn’t have asked for a better Father, or a better person to be my teacher for life. All that is good in me is only a pale reflection of him.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zoomtventertainment.com/bollywood/top-bollywood-news-today-january-8-2022-jacqueline-fernandez-asks-for-privacy-over-intimate-pic-with-sukesh-chandrasekar-amitabh-bachchan-apologises-over-wrong-llc-promo-article-88779082 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos