Famous P-22 Mountain Lion Makes Spectacular Appearance in Beachwood Canyon Backyard
Leilani Fideler received an alert that her motion sensor in her garden had detected raccoons.
Soon his phone rang again. This time it wasn’t a raccoon.
I was shocked to see a lions tail, Fideler said. I saw him jump over my door. It was just wild.
Los Angeles’ most famous mountain lion, P-22, made a brief appearance on the deck of Fidelers Beachwood Canyon, letting the world know that it still roams the hills around Griffith Park and hasn’t changed. address in the New Year.
Fideler, an actor who recently moved to the neighborhood, was not at home when the 12-year-old lions visited on Tuesday night.
In video captured by his Ring security cameras, he jumps over a door to enter the property.
Later, he nimbly jumps to crouch on top of a fence, the city lights shining in the distance.
Researchers who have been following P-22 since his first appearance in Griffith Park 10 years ago are convinced he is the lion in the video, thanks to the tracking collar visible on his neck.
The foray into the backyard was the latest dramatic move by P-22, who once hid under a Los Feliz house and is suspected of killing a koala at the city zoo.
Researchers believe P-22 originated in the Santa Monica Mountains, born to P-1 and an unnamed lioness.
Somehow, he found his way to Griffith Park around 2012, which means he embarked on a journey most Angelenos take to cross town. He crossed highways 405 and 101.
Her tawny beauty has attracted many fans. In an iconic image from 2013, photographer Steve Winter captured it prowling at night with the Hollywood sign glowing in the background.
The following year, the P-22 attacked scabies, caused by rat poison, was also filmed, his normally majestic and grumpy-looking face.
But he has no admirers of his own kind. Surrounded by highways, he is considered the only mountain lion in the region, with no female to take as a partner.
He’s the Brad Pitt of the cougar world. He’s good looking, aged well, but struggles with his love life, said Beth Pratt, who heads the National Wildlife Federations’ #SaveLACougars nonprofit campaign.
Despite its GPS collar and its proximity to densely populated neighborhoods, researchers have difficulty tracking its movements.
The vast majority of the time, we don’t know where this animal is, said Seth Riley, head of the wildlife branch at the National Park Service.
But with the popularity of home security cameras like Ring, footage of him on porches and in backyards is becoming more common.
That doesn’t mean the lions suddenly come in through everyone’s back doors, Riley said. It just means everyone now has photos of it.
The Pratts Group is raising funds for an $ 87 million viaduct that will allow isolated cougars to cross a 10-lane section of Highway 101 in Agoura Hills.
It’s not that he shouldn’t be in Griffith Park, but he shouldn’t be trapped there. He should be able to get in and out of it, Pratt said.
The fanfare following the P-22 sightings is to be expected, Pratt said. The Angelenos kissed the big cat in their midst.
I really like to celebrate the people of LA because in any other state this cat would have been kidnapped or killed immediately upon detection, Pratt said. Here we are, living with him and celebrating him.
