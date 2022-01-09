Ajay Devgns ‘daughter Nysa Devgans’ old Twerking video goes viral; Internet troll, Thodi Toh Sharam Karo





Ajay Devgn has risen through the ranks and is one of Bollywood’s most successful stars. Kajol, on the other hand, is no less and is even adored by many fans. Their daughter Nysa Devgan is yet to enter Bollywood but the child star has received more than the attention it needs. She is now trolled over an old video that surfaced on the internet. Scroll below for all the details! As most know, Nysa has easily been the target of trolls time and time again. The trolls leaned so low that she was once targeted for visiting a salon after her grandfather died. Her fashion choices are completely under the radar and are often at the mercy of a backlash. Now an old Nysa Devgan video is going viral. The star kid could be seen having fun with his friends while making TikTok videos. In the clip, they could be seen trying their hand at a viral challenge on Instagram. At the end, the trio twerk, and the frame lights up! The viral video was shared by fan club, @nysadevganx with the caption, oh @nysadevgan girl hmu and I’ll teach you how to twerk… for free! Netizens took to the comments section and started trolling Nysa Devgan for her allegedly inappropriate video. One user wrote, Film me toh kam tumhe vaise bhi mil jayega ye sb dikhane ki kya jrurt hai Another commented, Pura badan hil raha hai bas or kuch bacha nahi Famous hone ke liye nanga dance bhi kar sakti hai, one user commented. Another shared, Stop this ridiculous drama Thodi to saram kro Naysa, one viewer wrote. Check out Nysa Devgan’s viral video below: Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates! Must read: YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani infected with Covid in Goa? Father says everything was fine until he landed and got out of Mumbai airport Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

