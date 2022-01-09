Viewing organized for 14-year-old girl hit by police stray bullet in North Hollywood store – Daily News

A visit was held on Saturday for Valentina Orellana-Peralta, 14, who was hit and killed by a stray bullet in a police shootout at a North Hollywood Burlington clothing store on December 23.

A couple made the trip from their San Bernardino home to Angelus Funeral Home on Crenshaw Boulevard in Los Angeles.

We face these same types of injustices (in San Bernardino), said Charles Mitchell, 37. “We traveled here today because not only do we support this family, but we support all of the families that are going through this.

Mitchell, along with his wife Aleah, has expressed their shared fears for their two daughters, aged 4 and 13, the older just a year younger than Orellana-Peralta.

My oldest daughter lived through this North Park school shooting, he said. She was in San Bernardino Primary School in 2017 when a man walked into his ex-wife’s classroom, shot and killed her and one of her students, and injured another.

Valentina’s story struck very close to home. Aleah Mitchell said, “And I pray for their families.

Also on Saturday, a group of protesters marched from the Burlington store to the North Hollywood LAPD station, carrying signs and chanting demands for justice.

I’m here in North Hollywood with the march for justice for #ValentinaOrellanaPeralta , the 14-year-old girl killed by Los Angeles police before Christmas in Burlington. @LATACO pic.twitter.com/PWjDtnylNj – Memo Torres (@el_tragon_de_LA) January 8, 2022

Orellana-Peralta’s funeral is set for 11 a.m. Monday at the City of Refuge church in Gardena. Reverend Al Sharpton will officiate and deliver the eulogy. Lawyers Ben Crump and Rahul Ravidudi will also speak and reiterate their call for justice.

Three Los Angeles City Council members on Friday brought forward a motion to ensure public transparency during the murder investigation. A police officer shot an assault suspect inside the store while the girl and her mother were in a locker room. The bullet pierced the wall.

The motion brought forward by North Hollywood Councilor Paul Krekorian along with Councilor Monica Rodriguez and Councilor Kevin de Leon calls for two reports from the Los Angeles Police Department:

A report on the status of the LAPD’s internal investigation and the department’s cooperation with two other investigations into the shooting; and

A report that focuses on the department’s practices to protect bystanders during use of force incidents, as well as the practices and policies following reports from an active shooter, to which the LAPD was responding at the store. Burlington, although the suspect is unarmed.

The motion also called on the chief legislative analyst to report on best practices from other law enforcement agencies to reduce the use of lethal force and protect passers-by from the risks of the use of force.

And the motion is for the LAPD to release all remaining recordings related to the shooting, including body camera images, 911 calls and radio transmissions.

As police released camera footage of the shooting body, attorney Ben Crump, who represents Valentina’s father, said last week lawyers for the family believed there was a video additional surveillance of the Burlington store itself, which they were trying to access. Some surveillance video clips have already been broadcast by the LAPD.

“As the city mourns this horrific tragedy, it is imperative that Council and the public learn all the facts about this incident and how the deaths at the Burlington store could have been prevented,” the motion said.

Mayor Eric Garcetti said Thursday the city “will take a comprehensive look at” everything including training, tactics and policies in its investigation.

The LAPD Police Investigation Division and the Inspector General’s Office are both investigating the shooting, as is the California Department of Justice Shooting Investigation Team for the southern California. The DOJ is investigating the shooting of officers under the provisions of a bill enacted last year.

Once the investigation is complete, the results will be forwarded to the Special Prosecutions Section of the California Department of Justice within the Criminal Law Division for independent review.

LAPD officer William Jones, who shot Valentina as he confronted the suspect, has been placed on administrative leave while authorities investigate the shooting. The officers’ union said Jones recently took a course in handling an active shooter situation and was undergoing his training. A coalition of civil rights groups demanded that Jones be arrested and prosecuted for manslaughter.

The incident caught the attention of President Joe Biden, who offered his condolences to the Chilean people where Valentina came from during a phone call with Chilean President-elect Gabriel Boric on December 30.

Valentina arrived in Los Angeles with her mother from Santiago, Chile about six months ago and dreamed of becoming a robotics engineer and American citizen.