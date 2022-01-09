Steelers Spin: Epilogue of a Hollywood Blockbuster Movie

As an emotionally overwhelmed Big Ben Roethlisberger circled a tear-drenched Renegade and Heinz Field last Monday, giving high fives to anyone reaching out, it would be easy to draw this conclusion:

Could there be a more appropriate ending?

The Pittsburgh Steelers had just eliminated the Cleveland Browns who essentially folded the same way Brett Favre did in the last sack of Michael Strahans NFL record.

Myles Garrett was playing with a groin injury, Baker Mayfield struggled with hurt feelings and the entire Browns franchise was reclaiming its well-deserved branding of a depressed, over-excited and underperforming organization.

Let’s be honest. It wasn’t really a competitive game.

But oh was that a fabulous conclusion to a glorious career for the big number 7. A Hollywood script under the extended lights of Monday Night Football glare.

When the Roethlisberger family joined him in enthusiastic hugs, couldn’t you just hear the symphony go up and see the credits start to roll?

A 26-14 victory in what appears to be his last home game against the Home State he has owned throughout his career. Yes. Hollywood magic!

Still, there is an epilogue. One last game to play in Baltimore against a Ravens team with their wings cut by injuries, but who still come to play.

It’s one last walk on the red carpet for the Steelers legend and the team that wants to send him to glory.

Just win this match. Then the worst team in the league beats one of the fastest growing teams in the NFL in Jacksonville. Then make sure the Las Vegas Raiders don’t end up tied with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Yeah. It spoils the mood, doesn’t it?

Listen to the music again, flash the lights, let’s give it a ride.

Kissing Sisters: a film noir

Let’s start with the ridiculous. There’s a scenario this weekend where Trevor Lawrence might suddenly realize he’s Mark Brunell’s second coming, and in a heard nod to his future head coach Byron Leftwich, he composes an incredible performance. for his Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) against the Indianapolis Colts (9-7), thus eliminating the horses of the playoffs.

Check this box.

Of course, in order to do that, we should forget that the Jaguars are so bad that they are being sued by their sponsors for breach of contract. Rumor has it that even the animal kingdom is so helpless that the United Jaguar Union is filing a similar legal complaint.

But, this is Hollywood. Check that box, anyway.

Next, our beloved Steelers must travel to Baltimore. Yep, that supposedly charming town where they faced off against players with handles like Goose, January Joe, Buddy Lee, Zeus, T-Sizzle, and of course a guy named Ray Ray.

The most unfortunate event was that the Steelers had to travel to Baltimore before and play Rod Woodson.

One thing is certain. The Ravens are not the Browns. There will be no waiting for this last game, most likely of Roethlisberger’s career.

Baltimore won’t have to dig too deep into the Steelers movie archives to find out, Jack Lambert no longer plays the middle linebacker there, let us run!

In many ways, I wish last week was Bens’ last game. It could end up being uglier than ugly. Not because the Ravens are so good. But, because they’re so stoned.

The Steelers SHOULD beat the Ravens. And, deeply. But, we’ve read this piece before.

Still, were in Hollywood. It’s the Disney channel. The Marvel Cinematic Universe. Well just add some CGI here so we can do some magic.

The Steelers win. After Big Ben dons his Stark Industries Iron City Thorbuster suit and in an 18-second clock race he throws a 92-yard Hail Mary caught in hold, am I reading correctly?… Antonio Brown ?

Sure. Let’s write it down. After all, he’s now going after Tom Brady. There is that. Maybe all is forgiven.

SoSteelers wins. Check this box.

Which brings us to the Sunday night football game between the Raiders and the Chargers.

In the background you have Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth describing the action.

AL: Well Cris I can say in my three decades that I have never seen anything like it.

CALLS: I watch reruns here, and I’m with you, Al. I’ve NEVER seen this. The two teams have brought their beach chairs to the 50-meter line, they’re surrounded and what, the officials are lighting the barbecues.

AL: In fact, Cris, these are grids to be precise. But, we understand your point.

CALLS: It reminds me of my days playing against the Steelers when I caught all those assists. But, I digress.

Yes people. It’s true. The Jaguars could break the Vegas pounds and win, knocking the Colts out of the NFL playoffs.

Mike Tomlin could outsmart his nemesis John Harbaugh in Baltimore, and the Steelers could finish 9-7-1 for the year. (Imagine that?)

Still, the Raiders and Chargers could decide in the draw to just call it a draw, and they’d both be in the playoffs.

Do you think this could not happen? It’s Vegas, baby.

Either way, the fact that not all of the big games are adjusted to be played simultaneously is a travesty. Corporate greed.

Sand crabs

As far as Coach Mike Tomlin fans and detractors are concerned, it’s like holding your toes on the shore of the beach.

The waves will come out after a great game (like last Mondays) and all the Pro-Tomlin Hermit Crabs will come out of the sand and say: Anyone would be a fool to get rid of that first round of Hall Of Fame Coach voting. !

Then, after an insanely ill-trained wave play like, say, half a dozen games this season, the Not-So-Foli-Of-Tomlin Crustaceans would pop up and say, Get rid of the guy!

Regardless of your position on whether Tomlin should have a lifetime pass as a Steelers coach or not, we can all agree with that. It has been a consistent practice in the field not to accumulate too much in the loss column in any given year.

For many, this is Tomlin’s greatest achievement. For meits the most Meh part of his career. There is no glory in Pittsburgh with an 8-8 record. Or 8-8-1.

Whenever this televised graphic pops up in the middle of the game, touting his epic ability to dodge losing seasons, I have to use all of my inner strength to avoid giving in to my gag reflex.

To me, Tomlins’ greatness comes from the fact that if the Steelers were KILDLY able to make the playoffs this year, you should give them a half-decent chance.

Tomlin would be able to take the script from Roethlisbergers Last Dance and harness it to get her team to rise above themselves in incredible ways.

Actually, I’m not sure I would rather have Bill Cowher or Chuck Noll as a coach instead of Tomlin in this scenario. Coach Mike would be in the best position to produce this kind of miracle.

My long-standing problem with Tomlin is that I was in this situation in the first place.

That connection with the Detroit Lions? Without it, right now, we’d be in a place we’d win and we’d be in Baltimore. This tie was shameful. Especially since their quarterback was broken and couldn’t even throw the ball.

How did the New England Patriots fare against the Jacksonville Jaguars last week against a terrible opponent in a game that had playoff implications?

The Patriots won 50-10. Of course they did.

That’s why they, like other teams like them, won the recent Super Bowl trophies and Tomlin hasn’t done so for quite some time.

Even if the Steelers were able to muster a sort of Hollywood year-end, it wouldn’t erase from our mental hard drives a season where we’ve been force-fed some of the Steelers worst games in decades.

Would I be okay if Tomlin had three more years to try to change things?

Meh. I suppose.

But, here’s the problem. The disappointment has become predictable. The seasons are long and stretch knowing how they end.

Worst of all. The predictable is boring.

We don’t care about non-losing seasons. It’s for the losers. Let’s hold something that we can polish and savor forever.

It’s Hollywood, guys. Make sure you are entertained.

At least give us the best defense in the league. This is the minimum requirement in the Burgh.

And be quick about it. Some of us age quickly.

What is really at stake?

I think we all know how the movie ends this weekend. If any of you bet the Steelers come in and win the Super Bowl this year, I’ll take that step.

The real show was a gorgeous Oscar-winning performance by Ben Roethlisberger last week. It was really everything we could have asked for when it comes to his last home game in the regular season.

So much joy. So many good memories.

My favorite moment was the big family hug with the kids. Big Ben’s greatest triumph is what happened off the pitch in his life. It’s a remarkable story, really.

No. This weekend will be an epilogue. A little later. Almost a hangover as we walk through the confetti strewn on the floor.

What is really at stake? Will this be my last Steelers Spin for a while?

The Steelers are going to have to pull this out of a hat so I have more to write about this year.

Much gratitude to those of you who have been with me this season. Some of you have been reading them since 2013, when I posted my first on Steelers Depot.

Bless your hearts.

Did you know that I have literally written a long, neatly published word novel about the Steelers here at The Depot over the years?

What’s strange to me is that I’ve never heard of anyone in the Steelers organization once. No one from the office. None of the players. Waterboys. Nobody at all. And, I’m easy to find.

After all, to get people talking and getting people excited about the team, here we’re doing the job of their Steelers PR department. And, as part of their public relations job, they should read this drivel.

Not a bad word. No threat letter in the mail with magazine letters cut out. Not a free Big Ben Bobblehead. No press pass. Or tickets to the fashion fundraising ball. Why didn’t the former Ambassador to Ireland ask for a copy of one of my Irish historical novels? I would have signed them.

Nothing. Crickets. Odd.

It is very good. I write them because of you. Thank you for reading these big volumes of joy and despair and taking pity on me during these tough weeks after tough games. Your comments are most appreciated. Both, the more than occasional praise and slander.

We are Steelers Nation. This is the Spin.

Go Steelers! And, let’s hope I have more to write about this season.