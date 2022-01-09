Jacqueline Fernandez launches public appeal after pics with Conman Go Viral





Jacqueline Fernandez urged fans not to intrude on her privacy New Delhi: Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez released a statement on Saturday after a photo of her with alleged con artist Sukesh Chandrasekhar took to social media. Jacqueline took to her Instagram account and asked not to post intrusive images and invade her privacy at a difficult time, which she described as “a difficult time.” The statement read: “This country and its people have always given me tremendous love and respect. This includes my media friends, from whom I have learned a lot. I am currently going through a difficult time but I am sure my friends and the fans will see me through it. “ “It is with this confidence that I would ask my media friends not to release images of a nature that intrude on my privacy and personal space. You would not do this to your own loved ones, I’m sure. that you wouldn’t do that to me either. Hopefully justice and common sense prevail. Thank you, “he continued. Meanwhile, Jacqueline chose to turn off the comments section of her Instagram post. Jacqueline was linked to Chandrashekhar’s Rs 200 crore money laundering case. So far, she has recorded her statement three times in the emergency room. Earlier today, a new photo of the actor with the suspected con artist went viral. In it, she was seen receiving a kiss from Chandrasekhar and had an obvious hickey. According to reports, Jacqueline said she was also scammed by Sukesh, who claimed to be the owner of Sun TV, and approached her with a movie offer. Chandrasekhar had admitted to being in a relationship with Jacqueline but said it had nothing to do with the case against him. He is said to have led the racketeering of cheating and collusion with prison officials and associates outside. (Except for the title, this story was not edited by NDTV staff and is posted from a syndicated feed.)

