Must read! Here is a list of Bollywood directors and their lesser known wives.





MUMBAI: We often see Bollywood directors promoting their films on reality TV shows, with the main actors. But we rarely read or get to know the families of these filmmakers. Abhishek Kapoor, who has directed films like "Rock On !! "Kai Po Che" and "Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui" is married to Swedish-Indian model and actress Pragya Kapoor. She is also the co-founder of the film production house "Guy In The Sky Pictures" with her husband. The couple, who got married in 2015, have two sons – Isana and Shamsher. Rajkumar Hirani's wife, Manjeet Lamba Hirani, is a senior commander and trainer of Air India. She has been flying for 24 years as a pilot. The couple married in 1994 and had a son, Vir Hirani in 1999. Rajkumar Hirani has directed hit films such as "3 Idiots", "PK", "Sanju" and the Munnabhai film series. Also Read: Ammy Virk: Wants To Work With SLB, Raju Hirani In Bollywood Known for his collaborations with Salman Khan – "Sultan", "Bharat" and "Tiger Zinda Hai", Ali Abbas Zafar married Alicia Zafar, an Iranian model of French origin, in a private ceremony at his residence in Dehradun in 2021. She even appeared as a background dancer in the song "Slow Motion" featured on Salman and Disha Patani in "Bharat". Ishika Mohan Motwane has been associated with Bollywood for almost two decades now. She has been the official publicity photographer for films such as "Devdas", "Slumdog Millionaire" and "Veer Zaara". She also clicked on pictures for her husband Vikramaditya's films such as "Lootera" and "Udaan". The couple married in 2005 and have a daughter, Akira. Director of classics like 'Lagaan' and 'Swades' and duds like 'Mohenjo Daro' and 'Panipat', Ashutosh Gowariker is married to Sunita Gowariker. She is a former model who now runs the production house 'Ashutosh Gowariker Productions' with her husband. The couple are fortunate to have two sons, Konark and Vishwang. Read also: Pooja Hegde: The idea is to do a good job, prove your credibility Tani was Anurag's boss when the filmmaker, known for his dramatic films such as "Barfi! "," Gangster "and" Ludo ", was working on a documentary in Guwahati. The two connected on their love for food and immediately started loving each other. Anurag and Tani had to convince their parents for the marriage and the two are now lucky enough to have daughters – Ishana and Ahana.

