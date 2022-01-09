Alec Baldwin says in Instagram video he’s complying with cell phone search warrant





“It’s a process,” the actor said, adding that part of the process involves investigators from another state having to go through the state he lives in to make a request for his phone.

“They have to specify what exactly they want. They can’t just go through your phone and take, you know, your pictures or your love letters to your wife or whatever,” Baldwin said in a video shot on the driver’s seat. of a parked car.

“But of course we’re going to be 1000% compliant with all of that. It suits us just fine,” the actor said.

He added that he “works for, insists, demands” the truth about what happened.

Cutchins was gunned down on October 21 during a rehearsal of a scene at a church at Bonanza Creek Ranch. Director Joel Souza was also injured in the shooting. Baldwin told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos in December that the scene was going to show Baldwin cocking the gun and he and Hutchins were discussing how she wanted to position her hand before the gun went off. “I’m holding the gun where she told me to hold it, which ended up aiming just below her armpit, that’s what I was told,” Baldwin said at the time, adding : “I would never point a gun at someone and then pull the trigger.” A search warrant was issued for Baldwin’s cell phone last month, according to court documents from Santa Fe County, New Mexico. Officials are looking to secure digital messages, call logs, photos and videos, as well as any private messages sent to social media platforms in connection with the production of “Rust,” the warrant said. It also seeks to get all the deleted videos, photos and messages on the phone related to the movie. In another video posted to his Instagram earlier this month, Baldwin expressed his gratitude for the support he has received since the shooting and said that “it was definitely the worst situation I have ever been in. implied”. “I am optimistic that those charged with investigating this whole matter will find out the truth as soon as possible,” he said in the clip. “No one wants the truth more than me.” Baldwin’s civil attorney, Aaron Dyer, said last month that Baldwin was cooperating with authorities and that they were confident the evidence would show the actor was not responsible for what happened. Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the gunsmith on the set, told authorities she loaded the gun with dummy bullets. The mannequin box may have had some “wobbly” rounds, she said. Two crew members told CNN that Gutierrez Reed mishandled guns during a previous film project.

