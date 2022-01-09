Actor Josh Duhamel announces engagement to Fargo’s Audra Mari – InForum





FARGO actor and North Dakota native Josh Duhamel has announced his engagement to contest winner and Fargo model Audra Mari. In a post to his Instagram account on Saturday, January 8, Duhamel shared a photo of the two standing on a sandy beach. Duhamel is holding a piece of aged paper which reads: Audra Diane Mari, will you marry me? In a message accompanying the post, Duhamel wrote: “Here we go !! She found a message in a bottle that washed up on the shore and said YES !! The announcement came on the same day Mari celebrated her 28th birthday in Florida. She posted on Instagram a few days earlier that she and Duhamel had arrived in Miami Beach for a vacation. The ex-wife and singer / performer of Duhamel, Fergie, with whom he has an 8-year-old son, added a congratulatory message to the couple. Duhamel, 49, and Mari were introduced to Los Angeles by a mutual friend and have been in a relationship since 2019, Mari told the Forum last July. Duhamel is a North Dakota tourism spokesperson. Husband graduated from Fargo Davies High School and pursued a modeling career in Los Angeles for several years. She was an online student at North Dakota State University in July 2021. She placed first in the 2014 Miss USA Pageant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and won the 2016 Miss World America Pageant in National Harbor, Maryland. She also hosts a video series called “Backroads with Audra Mari” produced by Click Content Studios, owned by Forum Communications.

