Minnesota briefs: Duluth to channel Nashville with songwriting series





It’s twang time, according to the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center, which has announced a new showcase for singer-songwriters. North of Nashville, seasoned players and songwriting contest finalists take the stage for an evening of music and the stories behind the music. For those curious about the contest: Submit a short original song to [email protected] or via the hashtag #nonDECC by midnight on January 21. The finalists will be in the lineup for a free concert at 6 p.m. on February 5 at the Harbor Side Ballroom at DECC. The grand prize winner gets a professionally produced music video, a shoot at the Fourth Duluth Festival in 2022 at Bayfront Festival Park, and a membership in the Midwest Country Music Organization. For the full rules go to decc.org/event/north-of-nashville. The free concert on February 5 will include a few notable musicians: Buffy Lawson, whose songs have been recorded by Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton; Heidi Pack of the local country group Whiskey Trail; and Shane Nelson, two-time winner of the Duluth Dylan Fest Songwriting Contest. CHRIST LAWLER LUTSEN Lutsen Mountains co-owner buys his partner Charles Skinner is now the sole owner of the ski resorts in Lutsen Mountains and Wausau, Wisconsin, Granite Peak, following his purchase from 50% of his brother-in-law Tom Rider. The Lutsen complex was founded in 1948 by George Nelson Jr. and acquired by Charlie Skinner, father of Charles, in 1980. Charles Skinner and Rider have jointly run the business since the early 1990s. Rider said in a press release which he had decided to sell because he was “confident that with the maintenance of the family property… the future of the Lutsen Mountains is bright”. Lutsen has proposed a major but controversial extension of its ski slopes, with more slopes, lifts and amenities. JANA HOLLINGSWORTH LAKE ITASCA Itasca State Park with Night Trail Visitors to Itasca State Park, at the source of the Mississippi River, can enjoy the starry night sky in a unique way – on a lighted, snow-capped trail. Itasca State Park’s Twinkle Light Trail, a three-quarter-mile loop through Bear Paw Campground near the shores of Lake Itasca, will be lit from dusk until 10 p.m. until late of the snow season, generally at the end of February or March. Visitors can hike or snowshoe the trail. Animals on a lead are also allowed. For more information visit dnr.state.mn.us/Itasca. REID FORGIVEN DULUTH Executive Director leaves Arrowhead Regional Arts Council Drew Digby, Executive Director of the Arrowhead Regional Arts Council, is stepping down to take on a new job as Research Development Associate at UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs. Digby has led the organization for the past four years and is credited with creating new grant programs for new and underrepresented artists. He also transferred money to emergency grants for artists sidelined in the first weeks of the pandemic. Digby also served as chairman of the Minnesota Regional Arts Council Forum. The position will be filled on an acting basis and an official search will be announced shortly. CHRIST LAWLER

