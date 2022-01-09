Wolverine actor recording for X-Men Disney + Revival show in new image





Wolverine voice actor Cal Dodd reveals he’s started recording sessions for the Disney + revival of the X-Men animated series, X-Men ’97.

Wolverine voice actor Cal Dodd reveals he’s started recording sessions for the Disney + revival of the X-Men animated series, X-Men ’97. The series was announced as part of Marvel Studios’ showcase on Disney + Day 2021. Dodd voiced the Canadian claw mutant throughout the original show’s 76 episodes from 1992 to 1996. X-Men: The Animated Series was an incredibly crucial part of Marvel media in the ’90s. Prior to the success of movie releases like Blade, Spider Man, and X Men, many young fans were introduced to comic book characters through series aired on Fox Kids Network. Its popularity has led to the development of other series based on Marvel Comics, such as cartoons based on Spider-Man, The Incredible Hulk, Iron Man and the Fantastic Four. While influential, the series was canceled after five seasons, but it will be remembered and will continue to inspire future projects, such as the 2000 film. Fans were delightfully surprised when a revival was brought in. announced on the day of Disney +, continuing the series where the finale left off, and now one of its original cast members has revealed that work on the series is well underway. VIDEO OF THE DAY Related: Why X-Men: The Animated Series Created An All-New Mutant Posting on his personal Twitter, Dodd shared a picture of himself in the check-in booth. The voice actor revealed that he has started recording for the revival of the animated series, stating that he is happy to return as Wolverine. In the photo, Dodd raised three of his fingers while smiling at the camera, mimicking Wolverine’s adamantium claws. Check out Dodd’s original Tweet below: Click here to view the original post Prior to the announcement, there had been rumors and rumors of a new X-Men animated series that would air long before their MCU debut. In August 2020, series producer and director Larry Houston revealed that there had been discussions with Disney over the animated series’ resurrection. Producers and screenwriters Eric and Julia Leward also made appearances as part of Hasbro’s Marvel Showcase for Hasbro PulseCon weeks before the announcement in October 2021 to discuss their time on the show. Alongside Dodd, most of the remaining cast will reprise their roles alongside new cast. However, Jubilee voice actor Alyson Court has revealed that she will not be doing Jubilee’s voice in the cover and that an Asian-American actress will take on the role.

Although X-Men ’97 won’t air until 2023, seeing Dodd’s return is a welcome update for fans. Although the character has been voiced by many brilliant actors in the years since the show, such as Steve Blum, Dodd’s voice is emblematic of the Jim Lee-inspired illustration from the animated series. His return and that of most of the original actors will once again help bring the era of the ’90s X-Men back to new and old fans alike. Next: X-Men: The Animated Series – Why It Was Canceled Source: Cal Dodd Young Sheldon created a new Big Bang Theory plot hole (then solved it)

