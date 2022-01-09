Indiana Studebaker Museum to Restore Muppet Movie Car | Entertainment

SOUTH BEND, Indiana (AP) The Studebaker National Museum is home to a bullet-nosed car that Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem, that bunch of woolly-headed textile rockers in The Muppet Movie once gave a psychedelic paint job.

In the 1979 movie, Fozzie Bear rides off in his uncle’s freshly painted car, telling the group, I don’t know how to thank you guys.

To which passenger Kermit the Frog adds, I don’t know why to thank you guys.

But the garish bursts of vivid blue, orange and yellow have since faded into a dull gray. The engine is stuck, seized up by Hollywood modifications from a long time ago that hid a small human driver in the trunk.

The museum has now launched a $ 175,000 crowdsourcing campaign to restore the 1951 Studebaker Commander to its cinematic glory. This in turn would allow the car to be loaned to other museums and taken to auto shows.

Archivist Andrew Beckman said the car was in fairly rough condition. It had been in the park outside a studio for several years when, in 2004, the museum acquired it as a gift from the Orange Empire chapter of the Studebaker Drivers Clubs in California.

It has only seen a few light cleanings, stabilization and headlight replacements since moving to South Bend, although it has been on display to the public at the museum most of the time, one of the most popular exhibits even in recent years. weeks.

This Studebaker was instrumental in Kermit and Fozzies’ road trip across the United States, as they traveled to Hollywood to pursue their dreams of becoming a major entertainment company, meeting a menagerie of Muppet characters and human stars along the way.

Muppets creator Jim Henson had brought his furry designs to Sesame Street in 1969 and the Muppet Show from 1976 to 1981, but it marked their film debut while also introducing effects like a bear driving a car and Muppets. walking alone.

It was also an iconic film for children.

Beckman was a boy at the time. If this had been another children’s movie, he should have asked his parents to go to the movies. But he remembers how his father, who owned five or six Studebaker at the time and a few dozen over the years, suggested that he take him to see the movie because it contained a Studebaker.

Kermit and Fozzie sing the song Movin Right Along inside the unpainted car as we see several shots of it driving through America. Then Fozzie says, Ah, a bear in its natural habitat, a Studebaker.

At another location, the car collides with another old threshing car heading straight for Fozzie and Kermit, driven by Muppet Gonzo. Gonzos ‘car ends up upside down on Fozzies’ vehicle. Fozzie gets into a used car in Kermits, who suggests they could trade in those cars for a better car.

What, trade in my Studebaker uncles? Fozzie protests, just before meeting a shady salesman played by Milton Berle.

The museum has wanted to restore the car since 2004, but that’s now a priority, Beckman said, because there has been a resurgence of interest in the Muppets and the car itself.

A Muppets Now series debuted on the Disney + channel in 2020. And the car was one of various props from The Muppet Movie that was featured in a 2020 episode of the Prop Culture show, also on Disney +.

There were actually two Studebaker Commanders used to film one for the long shots where puppeteers weren’t needed and this one, to show the Muppets driving down the road (well, with a puppeteer hidden under the dashboard) . Beckman said he had not heard of the whereabouts of the other cars.

Most of the flashy paintings in the film have faded after years of being in the outdoor elements. Beckman said the filmmakers used poster paint, which he saw on prop cars in other films. The paint could be washed off and it did not reflect light or mirror images of the crew back into the camera.

They needed it to look good for the shoot, Beckman said. What happened beyond was not their concern. Any Hollywood prop is like that. They certainly weren’t thinking about what would happen in 20 years.

The restoration project will study the film and photos to match the paint job in the film (as the film’s story goes, the paint scheme was camouflage so the car would blend into a certain soda billboard. ). This time, however, a more durable paint will be used.

We want to make it appear as good as possible, but also use stable materials, Beckman said.

Likewise, the museum aims to restore the engine so that it can be driven safely, not necessarily on open roads, but to position it in auto shows where it could be an attractive exhibit.

Under the trunk, the gas tank had been removed and replaced by a small container under the engine hood. This created room in the trunk for a seat, steering wheel, and controls for a small, hidden human who would see the road through a camera. The camera looked through a hole in the nose of the bullet where the bullet was removed.

The restoration will still show the unique accessories in the trunk, which are currently on display, but for safer handling. Beckman said the steering wheel and controls will return to the driver’s seat.

Restorers will also have to deal with headliner on the ceiling and badly deteriorated seats.

Beckman said the project will take several months and will be carried out by LaVine Restorations, a Nappanee company that specializes in restoring vintage and classic cars and has worked on several of the museum’s vehicles.

Over several years, a donation box at the exhibition raised $ 9,095 in donations to restore the car.

Why was a 1951 commander chosen for the film? According to a 1979 article in Studebaker Drivers Club magazine, Beckman said director James Frawley saw one, felt it was the right look, and insisted that it be used.

The magazine also quoted screenwriter Jerry Juhl as saying he thought the 1951 Commander was the most wacky car ever produced. And for a Muppets movie, that meant it was the right car.

In 1951, Beckman said, the Commander was important because it marked Studebakers’ very first V8 engine. It was also the second year for the design of the bullet nose. A good seller, it was the more powerful and premium of the two models the company offered that year, alongside the Champion, which had a V6 engine.

Now, could it be that the rough shape of the car is due to a Hollywood studio letting a bear drive it?

Indeed, as Fozzie drives into a scene, he leans over and plunges his head into the map Kermit is studying. The car swerves out of control.

Fozzie, where did you learn to drive? Kermit asks.

Fozzie answers, I took a correspondence course.

Find a link to the GoFundMe page to restore the car “The Muppet Movie” at the Studebaker National Museum in Studebakermuseum.org. Also find updates on social media: @StudebakerMuseum on Facebook and Instagram, and @StudebakerMus on Twitter. The museum, located at 201 Chapin St., South Bend, can also be accessed at 574-235-9714.

For more information on copyright, see the distributor of this article, South Bend Tribune.