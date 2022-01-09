Remembering Sidney PoitierExBulletin

Sidney Poitier, the great actor, director and activist who died this week at the age of 94, was revered for his magnetic presence and for showing the humanity of ambitious and hopeful black characters.

MICHEL MARTIN, ANIMATOR:

And finally today we remember Sidney Poitier, who passed away yesterday at the age of 94. He is arguably the most famous black movie star of modern Hollywood. Walter Ray Watson of NPR spoke to two people familiar with Poitier’s film career and had that appreciation.

WALTER RAY WATSON, BYLINE: Sidney Poitier has often played ambitious and hopeful black men, albeit highly idealized role models. It succeeds in showing their humanity and distracts attention from pervasive and painful stereotypes.

DONALD BOGLE: Well I think he will be remembered in many ways because he broke the mold.

WATSON: Donald Bogle has written several books about black artists in television and film navigating a world that has often underestimated their contributions. For Bogle, Sidney Poitier is important for several reasons.

BOGLE: We think of him because of the roles he played and their social or political, racial significance. But he, as an actor, he really holds the screen.

WATSON: There was always something special about Poitier’s performances, Bogle says, dating back to the actor’s very first 1950 film, “No Way Out.”

BOGLE: He’s playing a young doctor, and Poitier really exudes that intelligence. He has that kind of moral authority in the film.

WATSON: As Dr Brooks, Poitier seeks approval and acceptance both on screen and with the public.

(EXCERPT FROM THE FILM, “NO WAY OUT”)

SIDNEY POITIER: (As Dr Luther Brooks) I asked to stay here for another year.

STEPHEN MCNALLY: (As Dr Dan Wharton) Junior resident? Why?

POITIER: (like Dr Brooks) Because I think it’s more important than a few dollars more, to live a little easier. I have a lot to learn.

MCNALLY: (Like Dr Wharton) Well, there’s still a lot to learn.

WATSON: Donald Bogle says Poitier was also a member of a new and different generation of male movie stars who came of age after WWII, Marlon Brando, Paul Newman, James Dean among them all showing different approaches to demonstrating masculinity. But Bogle says Poitier’s stance is a breakthrough in representing a different kind of black manhood.

ELVIS MITCHELL, BYLINE: The thing I think Poitier never gets the credit he deserves is that he’s an extraordinarily generous actor.

WATSON: This is Elvis Mitchell, host of KCRW’s The Treatment.

MITCHELL: And whenever he’s on screen, what strikes you is how intensely he listens to anything someone says to him. I mean, he waits with his whole body to respond. And I think that’s one of the things that people really got from him as an actor because he was lonely a lot of times. Until the late 1960s he couldn’t be in movies, basically, with other black people.

WATSON: Mitchell says Poitier’s charisma shines through in movies like “The Defiant Ones” starring Tony Curtis, where they’re two fugitives, one black, the other white, chained together and on the run.

(EXCERPT FROM THE FILM, “THE DEFIANT UNES”)

POITIER: (as Noah Cullen) You said one day we’re gonna get confused, Joker. You said the time was coming. And that time is now.

WATSON: Prior to “The Defiant Ones” Poitier would have been forced to accept the lead role in the film version of “Porgy And Bess” or risk losing his ability to work in studio films. Again, Elvis Mitchell.

MITCHELL: What “The Defiant Ones” gave him a chance to do, which he literally wasn’t able to do in “Porgy And Bess”, is played out with his greatest asset, which is his incredible presence. physical. I mean, it’s an amazing physical presence just as a camera subject. Your eye goes to him.

WATSON: Elvis Mitchell says that in the 1960s television helped American audiences feel comfortable with Sidney Poitier.

MITCHELL: And as Mark Harris mentions in his book “Pictures At A Revolution”, Sidney Poitier became a movie star due to the fact that his films were shown on television a lot in the 60s.

WATSON: At least half of Poitier’s work was showing on small screens by the time “In the Heat of the Night” hit theaters in 1967. Poitier plays Philadelphia detective Virgil Tibbs, who is investigating a murder in the south. Mitchell says the film’s vanity is a funny but unintentional joke.

MITCHELL: The joke is Sidney Poitier is in the south dead and in the heat of the night is wearing this gorgeous handmade costume and it’s not silly but you just think, well he was born to wear this costume. I mean, he’s an extremely stylish man and he’s got so much physical wit and elegance that it just makes perfect sense, and that’s part of the joke. This guy was left in the middle of nowhere to fend for himself. And, of course, he has the tools to do it.

WATSON: “In The Heat Of The Night” is an important mark in Poitier’s career. Donald Bogle says Poitier’s previous roles have shown a wide range of emotions, including anger, but with “In The Heat Of The Night” he did even more. There’s Virgil Tibbs’ famous slap in the face of a rich and powerful white suspect.

(EXCERPT FROM THE FILM, “IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT”)

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: (As a character) There was a time when I could have gotten you shot.

WATSON: And this scene – the bigoted white sheriff of this town uses the N word and says to the Poitier character something like, boy, what do they call you?

(EXCERPT FROM THE FILM, “IN THE HEAT OF THE NIGHT”)

POITIER: (like Virgil Tibbs) They call me Mr. Tibbs.

WATSON: Black audiences haven’t forgotten that. I mean, that – there was such a confidence and such a affirmation there.

As black pride and black power became more popular expressions, Poitier fell out of favor. Donald Bogle says the interracial comedy “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” had Poitier playing a highly educated and sophisticated doctor while her fiance is white and ordinary. The onus, according to Bogle, is on the character of Sidney Poitier to prove his worth to future in-laws played by Katharine Hepburn and Spencer Tracy.

BOGLE: I think he was agonized over it and really wanted to reconnect with the African American community.

WATSON: After that Poitier started making films. “Buck And The Preacher”, a western about black settlers, starred his lifelong friend, activist and actor Harry Belafonte. He has also directed comedies like “Uptown Saturday Night” and “Let’s Do It Again” with great black actors. In 1980, he scored a big box office hit with “Stir Crazy,” starring Richard Pryor and Gene Wilder. Again, Elvis Mitchell.

MITCHELL: There’s probably no filmmaker who can’t thank Sidney Poitier, sure, coming essentially a generation after him – because Poitier becomes a lesson, maybe an object lesson in what you think you don’t want to do and what you are rebelling against. that, but also a lesson that you can sort of create your own world.

WATSON: Mitchell cites Spike Lee as an example, and he adds that Sidney Poitier was no longer separated from his people, black performers and the public. Walter Ray Watson, NPR News.

(EXTRACT FROM THE SONG, “TO SIR WITH LOVE”)

LULU: (Singing) If you wanted the sky, I would write across the sky in letters that would rise a thousand feet high, sir, with love. The time has come to close the books, and the last looks must come to an end. And as I leave …

Copyright © 2022 NPR. All rights reserved. See the terms of use and permissions pages on our website at www.npr.org for more information.

NPR transcripts are created within an emergency time frame by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR entrepreneur, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative recording of NPR’s programming is the audio recording.