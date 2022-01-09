Death of Sidney Poitier – Celebrities react to the death of a cinema legend | Gallery

By Mark Gray

12:03 p.m. PST, January 8, 2022

Sidney Poitier, the first black artist to win the Oscar for best actor, died on January 6, 2022. He was 94 years old. The “In the Heat of the Night” star, who was beloved in the entertainment world and beyond, leaves behind an impressive legacy: In addition to his Oscar, Sidney received a Presidential Medal of Freedom and a been knighted by Queen Elizabeth II. After his death, many in Hollywood publicly honored him. Beyonce, for example, wrote on her website alongside a photo of the screen caption, “Rest in Power.” Read on to see who else paid tribute to the late great Sidney Poitier RELATED: Black Stars Who Made History

Denzel Washington said in a statement: “It was a privilege to call Sidney Poitier my friend. He was a gentle man and he opened doors for us that had been closed for years. God bless him and his family.”

_ “For me, the tallest of the ‘Big Trees’ has fallen: Sidney Poitier. My honor to have loved him as a mentor. Friend. Brother. Confident. Teacher of wisdom., Eloquent life. I cherished him. He loved it. He had a huge soul that I will cherish forever. Blessings to Joanna and her world of beautiful girls. ” Oprah winfrey

_ “If you wanted the sky I would write across the sky in letters that would rise a thousand feet high. To Sir with Love Sir Sidney Poitier RIP He showed us how to reach for the stars. My condolences to his family and to all of us too “Whoopi Goldberg

_ “Sidney was my inspiration, my guide, my friend. I sent love to Joanna and her family.” Morgan freeman

_ “Mister #SidneyPoitier, your shining light will never fade. The doors you have opened and the paths you have created will continue to give way to those with a dream. You have shown the world that with vision and grace , anything is possible. Your excellence will always be the benchmark. Rest in divine peace, King of the Bahamas. My love and condolences go out to your beautiful family. #SidneyPoitier “Lenny Kravitz

_ “A little part of me is lost when my friends are gone,” wrote Sidney Poitier in his book LIFE BEYOND MEASURE. My dear Sidney, a huge part of my soul mourns at your passing. During your ninety-four years on this planet, you have left an indelible mark with your extraordinary talent, paving the way for black people to be seen and heard in the fullness of who we are. You were an iconic pioneer; your life has been well lived. I grew up idolizing you and I remember the day I first met you. It was the only time in my life that I was speechless! There I sat down, with my words stuck together, and you were as gracious and charming as you would have been during our decades of friendship to follow. Rest in peace, beloved Sidney. You are and always will be the true measure of a man. “Halle Berry

_ “Dear Sidney, you were a gentle giant in life, in politics and in the movies. You will forever remain in our hearts and on our screens. May you rest in peace. With fond memories, Barbra” Barbra Streisand

_ “It’s a big deal. Words cannot describe how your work has radically changed my life. The dignity, normalcy, strength, excellence and sheer electricity that you have brought to your roles have shown us that we , as black people counted !!! It was an honor for my husband and I to share lunch with you at Spagos. You told us: “If your dreams don’t scare you, they aren’t big enough I put this quote on my daughter’s wall. Have a good rest Mr. Poitier. Thank you! Thank you for leaving a legacy. May flights of angels sing to you for your rest. ” Viola davis

_ “Immediately dispel the perverse, obscene, and misinformed notion of white supremacy in all beautifully human, artistic, and dignified ways = Sidney Poitier.” Marc Ruffalo

_ “Farewell Mr. Poitier. A precious moment was hitting golf balls with you on the driving range of the club. So many others in awe of you and your profession as an actor. God bless you” Catherine Zeta-Jones

_ “I will never forget the occasion I met Mr. Poitier. I had just won an award and he and Helen Mirren were walking from the kitchen to the stage to present. When I have an adrenaline overload , this has a negative effect. I can’t bend my knees. So here I am with my heels and a reward in my hands, shell shocked and sweaty, LOOKING at them both. I was looking for the only word to say but I couldn’t remember. I must have been pitiful to see because he stopped with the biggest smile and congratulated me. I finally blurted out I love you both. He told me that he expected great things from me. There is something to hearing these words of a pioneer who changes you! Thank you Mr. Poitier !! I have been climbing high since !! ” Octavia spencer

_ “Around the same time last year, Cicely Tyson was putting out her book and promoting it. I had no idea she would die soon after. Now, to wake up this morning to a call announcing the passing of Sidney Poitier, all I can tell you is that my heart is broken elsewhere. The grace and the class that this man has shown throughout his life, the example he gave me, not only as a black man but as a human being will never be forgotten.There is no man in this business who has been more of a North Star to me than Sidney Poitier . I will never forget to invite him and Cicely to fly to South Africa with me. Selfishly, I wanted to keep them both captive for the long journey of hours while I was literally sitting at their feet and listening to their wisdom and experiences. It was life changing. All I can say is thank you for your life, thank you for your example, and thank you for your amazing gift. But most of all, thank you for being willing to share YOU to make us all better. ”Tyler Perry

_ “Through his revolutionary roles and his singular talent, Sidney Poitier embodies dignity and grace, revealing the power of films to bring us together. He also opened the doors to a generation of actors. Michelle and I send our love to her family and her legion of fans. . “Barack Obama

_ “We lost an elegant king today. Thank you Sidney Poitier. Not only for opening the door, but for walking this world with infinite grace and excellence, so that today, again, we follow. behind you, reach out to the example you set. Rest in peace and power. We love you. ” Kerry Washington

_ “INFLUENCER #sidneypoitier Oh Sidney Poitier, You were a provocateur. You stood up and dazzled us with your talent, heart, mind and action and made this world a better place.” Jamie lee curtis

_ “Sidney Poitier changed Hollywood, America and the world forever through his many unforgettable performances, and through the strength, grace and dignity he radiated both on and off screen. I will be still deeply grateful to have had the chance to spend time with him over the years. ” Bill clinton

_ “Thank you Mr. Poitier for the legacy you left behind and on which many of us and the generations to come can build. It is not easy to lead the way and you have done it. with grace and tenacity. I am grateful to you. Rest in love “Jada Pinkett Smith

_ “We have all had the chance to share a culture with Sidney Poitier and to benefit from his hand in shaping it.” Hillary Clinton

_ “Sidney Poitier was full of grace in all aspects of his life .. He opened the doors with a BOOM that came from his sweet soul RIP ..” Henry Winkler

_ “Rest well King #sidneypoitier. Thank you for breaking down the doors. Thank you will never be enough for your blood sweat, your tears and your determination. REST IN HEAVENLY PEACE !!! We will tell generations to come your legacy !!! ” Taraji P. Henson

_ “Farewell to the revolutionary titan, Sidney Poitier” Elijah Wood

_ “We lost a giant today !! I send my love and prayers to his beautiful family !!” Kelly rowland

_ “The portrayal of #SidneyPoitier in ‘To Monsieur, avec amour’ literally changed me. I still love watching all of his work on @tcm. That says it all: ‘During his career Poitier has been the PREMIER.’[email protected] #RipSidneyPoitier TY for EVERYTHING you’ve given us. Condolences to his family. ” Rosie Perez

_ “His face, his expressions all matched the goodness of his heart. Sidney was a noble man and he will be sorely missed.” Norman Lear

_ “It was an honor and an unimaginable opportunity to make Sidney Poitier laugh. Thinking of Joanna and the children today.” Kathy griffin

_ “What a life. What a great man. #Ripsidneypoitier” Jane Lynch

_ “RIP to a true gentleman, a legend and the first African American Oscar winner for Best Actor Sidney Poitier.” Magic Johnson

_ “Many of us owe a debt to Sidney Poitier that we can never repay. He alone has changed the face of the Leading Man. I had the honor to thank him in person and, in his kindness and grace he said, “You’re a top man, Lou, because you’re a good actor. #RIPSidneyPoitier “Lou Diamond Phillips

“Well done sir .. # ripsidneypoitier # caption sending prayers to family and loved ones” Niecy Nash

“Sidney was a titan who stood tall and made a place of glory for all who followed. Rest in everlasting and unwavering power, Sidney Poitier.” Aisha Tyler

“RIP #SidneyPoitier A constant and extraordinary example of talent, grace and elegance.” Richard marx

Icon. Iconoclastic. Barrier Breaker. Pioneer. Hero. Legend. All great times. Goodbye to one of the most important and extraordinary players in the history of our industry. Thank you for breaking the glass ceilings and paving of new roads. #ripydneypoitier “Josh Dieu

“So sad to read the passing of Sidney Poitier. Thank you for honoring us with your brilliance. RIP” Marlee Matlin

“To be in the presence of Sidney Poitier was to be in the presence of grace, dignity and humanity. And a very good actor too. RIP” Rob Reiner

“I once had the honor to shake hands with Sidney Poitier. May he rest in power knowing that he was loved and a pioneer in our industry which illuminated the screen with his talent.” Cary Elwes

“RIP Sidney Poitier, 94. When responding to an ad for actors, as an illiterate young man, the theater owner sneered: ‘Go be a dishwasher.’ Sidney was already a diver. Stung by the jibe, he swore to prove him wrong. He became the first black man to win the Oscar for Best Actor. ” Piers Morgan

“RIP Sidney Poitier. One of the greatest actors of all time. His ‘In the Heat of the Night’ will always be on my top 10 list. His line ‘They call me Mr. Tibbs!’ announced in Black Power in a definitive and permanent way. It sends a chill through my bones every time I see it. “Stevie Van Zandt

“Sidney Poitier the best of the best RIP” Mia Farrow

“Sidney Poitier. What a historic actor. One of a kind. What a magnificent man, gracious, warm and truly royal. RIP, Sir. With love.” Jeffrey wright

Sidney Poitier, the first black man to win an Oscar, has died at the age of 94. The star of ‘Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner’ and ‘Lilies of the Field’, for which he won the award for best actor , will be mourned by so many to whom he opened the very doors of Hollywood. ” Georges takei