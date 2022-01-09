Best Dressed Bollywood Celebrities of the Week Kangana Ranaut to Katrina Kaif





Last update: January 9, 2022 10:23 A.M. From Kangana Ranaut, Rashmika Mandanna to newlywed Katrina Kaif, here are the best-dressed Bollywood divas who have turned heads this week. 1/9 Instagram / @ kanganaranaut_fp The glamorous look of Kangana Ranaut Airport is something that will remain in the hearts of fans without rent. She was stunned in a blue saree with a gold trim and looked like a queen royal in a pearl necklace. 2/9 Instagram / @ rashmikamandanna Pushpa Star Rashmika Mandanna shared a photo of herself in a white sleeveless turtleneck, which she wore under a pantsuit. She accessorized her look with a gold chain and earrings. 3/9 Instagram / @ madhuridixitnene Madhuri Dixit has one of the best ethnic wardrobes in Bollywood. The diva’s last pic saw her in a long black kurti and a matching maxi skirt with colorful accents. 4/9 Instagram / @ samantharuthprabhuoffl Who needs anything else when you have the perfect Dior outfit and bag in your wardrobe. Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s latest Dior look wowed all her fans. 5/9 Instagram / @ saraalikhan95 Sara Ali Khan’s white lace top was surely a centerpiece that every woman would want to see in her wardrobe. 6/9 Instagram / @ nushrrattbharuccha Nushrratt Bharuccha showed off Boss Lady vibes with his latest pics. She wore a red, gray and black blouse and matching pants. 7/9 Instagram/@shweta.tiwari Shweta Tiwari turned the heat on with her latest pics in a rose gold saree. 8/9 Instagram / @ Terraceutaria Tara Sutaria’s white and silver lehenga was surely the highlight of the whole week. She looked like a work of art in an ethnic outfit with intricate workmanship. 9/9 Varinder Chawla Katrina Kaif’s latest airport look was the perfect blend of comfort and style. The bridegroom looked gorgeous in a loose black hoodie over a pair of slacks later. Get the latest entertainment news from India and around the world. Now follow your favorite TV celebrities and TV updates. Republic World is your one stop destination for trends Bollywood News. Log in today to stay up to date with all the latest news and headlines from the entertainment world.

