Sunny Leone Makes Shocking Statement About Bollywood On Kapil Sharma Show; The reaction of the actor

Sunny Leone recently appeared with Mika Singh, Toshi and Sharib Sabri on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their upcoming song called Pangat. On the comedy show, the actress joked that she was Bollywood’s only buddhu because she is on time and always arrives on set on set. In a new promo video for The Kapil Sharma Show shared on Sony TV’s official Instagram page, Mika Singh can be seen congratulating Sunny Leone for always being on time at work. He says in the program: Sunny ka main bahut bada fan hu, jab inke saath maine world tour kiya tha, ek percent bhi inke andar koi nakhra ya attitude wali baat nahi thi. Punctual thi humesha, 7 o’clock sharp yeh show pe pohochti thi (I’m a big fan of Sunny. When I toured the world with her, I noticed that she had no fits or attitude. She was always punctual and reached the sets of the show at 7 o’clock sharp).

To that, Sunny Leone hilariously responds: Sirf main hi iss industry mein buddhu hoon ki main time pe aati hoon (I’m the only jerk in this industry who shows up on time). His response leaves Kapil Sharma and Mika Singh separated.

The promo video also shows Kapil Sharma tugging Mika Singhs’ leg over his wedding plans. He asks Sunny Leone: Kab shaadi krega Mika Singh (When is Mika Singh getting married)? She bursts out laughing and replies: Agle saal (next year).

Toshi Sabri also shared a ROFL trivia about Mika Singh’s wedding plans. We can see it saying in the aforementioned clip: Maine bhai ko ek do baar sawal kia seriously ki bhai kr lo (shaadi) hume bhi dekhna hai bacche apke. Bhai bolte hai, Oye, abhi tu mere ghar mein kaise aata hai? Ghanti bajata hai? Maine kaha nahi. Seedha andar aata hai na? Maine bola haa. Shaadi kar lunga toh aa nahi payega (I seriously asked Mika bhai a few times to get married. He asked me, how do you get into my house now? You ring the bell ?, don’t you ? I said yes. If I get married, you won’t be able to do it).

Sunny will next be seen in Shero and Rangeela.

