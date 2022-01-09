Entertainment
Bollywood actress shares her favorite food choices and more
Life has never been fun for Esha Deol Takhtani. But she thinks the opposite. She believes that the ups and downs are an integral part of everyone’s life. The actress who has worked with Ajay Devgn in more than half a dozen films will, after a long hiatus, face the camera again with him in the web series Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness. There is no set recipe for professional success, but she has found a very popular and successful recipe in the kitchen. Extracts:
First thing I have in the morning: Hot water followed by black coffee.
I enjoy : Rasam rice.
For breakfast I take: A bowl of smoothie with berries / avocado / granola and banana in almond milk.
Around 11h : If I’m hungry, I eat papaya.
My lunch is: Simple rice, dal and sabzi.
A must with my meals: Salad.
My evening snack is: A protein shake or an avocado with lime on it.
For dinner, I have: Same as lunch or vegetable soup / chops and salad.
My favorite dessert is: Chocolate mousse.
To keep fit, I do: 1h20 of cardio followed by weight training.
For health reasons, I consciously avoid: Anything toxic.
The dish that I can cook very well: Goan shrimp curry for my family.
A culinary disaster you remember: I overcooked a cake.
My favorite cook in my family is, and they do the best:
My best chef Chinu Vaze. Everything she does is delicious.
My childhood memory of food: Idli, dosa loop for breakfast.
The vegetable or fruit that I think looks like: Beetroot because I blush easily.
My favorite restaurants in Mumbai and abroad are: Chin Chin Chu and the Sampan vegetable garden.
My favorite cuisine: South India to the end.
My comfort food is: Khichdi.
I feel guilty after eating: Too much.
While traveling, the strangest food I ate: I’ve never seen one but I’ve seen stuff on the streets of Bangkok.
My favorite drink and drink: Sparkling water.
A tip on what food you like to feed your readers: Avoid milk and sugar.
Esha’s Favorite Goan Shrimp Curry Recipe:
PIC REPRESENTATIVE
Ingredients:
500 g of prawns
200 ml coconut milk
2 tablespoons of bottled Goan masala
1 tsp of white vinegar
2 medium onions (finely chopped)
2 medium tomatoes (mashed)
2 to 3 pieces of kokum
3-4 green peppers, sliced green peppers (or according to taste)
Juice of 1 lime
Salt to taste
Method:
Clean, devein and wash the shrimp. Marinate the shrimp in a bottle of Goan masala with a little vinegar.
Leave to marinate overnight.
Heat about 4 to 5 tablespoons of oil in a non-stick pan and lightly brown the shrimp and set aside.
For the sauce:
In the same oil, brown the onions until they become transparent and add the pure tomato.
Cool the sauce then add the coconut milk, stir continuously and let it boil lightly.
Add kokum, salt, green peppers and shrimp.
Mix gently, cover and cook over low heat for a few minutes until the shrimp are well coated with the sauce.
Add lime juice to taste. Serve hot with rice or roasts.
Posted on: Sunday January 09th, 2022 05:33 IST
