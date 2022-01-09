Vishal Dadlani and Mithila Palkar also got the crown, these celebrities including Swara-Kubra also turned positive for Kovid today





Coronavirus cases are increasing rapidly in the country again. Recently, many Bollywood celebrities have also fallen under its grip. The name of singer-songwriter Vishal Dadlani and actress Mithila Palkar has also been added to the list of these celebrities. Vishal has informed his fans of his crown infection by sharing a post on social media. I have mild symptoms of corona: Vishal Dadlani

Sharing the post, Vishal Dadlani wrote, “This post is for anyone who has come in contact with me in the past week or 10 days. Unfortunately, despite all precautions, my Kovid-19 test turned positive. At no time during the weekly shoots did I meet anyone without a mask. As far as I know, I did not touch anything that was not disinfected. I have mild symptoms of corona, but still quite debilitating. Please be careful. ”Besides Vishal, Mithila Palkar also informed that she was positive for Kovid by sharing a post on social media. Apart from Vishal-Mithila, these celebrities also got the crown today

Along with Vishal Dadlani-Mithila Palkar, Swara and his whole family, Kubra Sait and South Superstar Mahesh Babu have also tested positive for Corona. All of these celebrities also informed of their infection by sharing the post on social media. Previously, many celebrities including Mimi Chakraborty, Arjun Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Mrinal Thakur, Rahul Rawail, Nakuul Mehta and their family, Shikha Singh, Varun Sood, Sumona Chakraborty, Drishti Dhami and Shilpa Shirodkarona have recently been affected by Corona. at home quarantine. Corona numbers cross 1 lakh in 24 hours in the country

Note that for the first time in the third wave of the corona epidemic in the country, the number of infections has crossed the lakh bar. 1 lakh 16 thousand 990 new cases of infection were recorded in 24 hours. During this period, 302 people died. There was an increase of 85,958 active cases. As of December 31, 22,775 new cases have been discovered in the country. In this context, the new cases in the country have multiplied by almost 5 in one week. At the same time, if we talk about the total number of cases in the country, so far more than 3.52 million people have been affected by the crown. Of these, 3.43 crore people were cured. At the same time, 4 lakh 83,000,178 people have also died so far. The active cases, that is to say the number of patients under treatment rose to 3,65,439.

