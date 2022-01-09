Daredevils actor Kingpin explains how he treated trolls from the start





Daredevil’s Kingpin actor Vincent D’Onofrio admits he had trolls soon after he got the role and reveals how he treated them.

Lead actor Vincent D’Onofrio explains how he treated trolls when he started playing the character indaredevil. Kingpin is the archenemy of blind Marvel superhero Daredevil. Although the role was played by the late actor Michael Clarke Duncan in the 2003 film Ben Affleck, it was D’Onofrio who was cast for the Netflix TV series, created by Buffy the vampire slayer alumni Drew Goddard. Goddard has also been a showrunner and consultant for the series. As the first TV adaptation of the Daredevil comics, the series was highly anticipated and was one of a host of comic book adaptations, such as Jessica jones, which Netflix released around the same time. VIDEO OF THE DAY Daredevil,which ran for three seasons on Netflix from 2015 to 2018, starred Charlie Cox as Daredevil / Matt Murdock, a blind lawyer turned vigilante superhero who fights crime in New York’s Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood. Deborah Ann Woll and Rosario Dawson also starred in the series, with D’Onofrio’s Kingpin appearing as the series’ main antagonist. Widely acclaimed for its somber tone, themes of moral ambiguity, and strong performances,daredevilwas hugely popular, but that didn’t mean the series escaped criticism. Related: What Happened To Electra In Daredevil? How the MCU can bring her back

Indeed, D’Onofrio, 62, described how he got his fair share of trolls after taking on the role several years ago and explained how he treated them. Speaking in an exclusive interview with Comic, the actor / director described how he has a new way of dealing with trolls, by just not engaging with them. Read comments fromGhost wars star below, as he talks about the trolling he received at the start of his character: “I had trolls, I had trolls. I had. But what I did was just quit, put them in a box where they don’t exist and I ignored them for a long time. They “I kind of just left. Every now and then one will appear, and I ignore it. Because I think there is too much going on in the world to perpetuate negative things. I used to get combative, and it didn’t hurt anyone but myself. “

Actors and actresses are used to dealing with backlash and trolling, and this is certainly something to be expected of those taking on iconic and beloved roles. In the age of social media, everyone has a platform and every fan with an internet connection can have their say. Whether this is constructive or not is up for debate, but it certainly encouraged more engagement between artists and fans. Trolling and abuse is the darker side of it, and something that will hopefully improve in the future. In the case of daredevil, it’s a story and franchise dear to the hearts of fans, and, due to the wide reach of the MCU these days, it’s clear people are going to have strong opinions about it. But it seems that Full Metal Jacket The D’Onofrio star takes everything in hand, which is hardly surprising given his background as an actor. As a younger man he may have struggled more with negative comments and criticism, but as an older, wiser actor he seems to rise above it. The fact that his Kingpin had a resurgence by appearing inHawk Eyemight have something to do with it. And daredevil Fans who enjoyed D’Onofrio’s performance will no doubt be delighted that his character has reappeared in the MCU once again.

