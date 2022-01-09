Greater Alarm North Hollywood Structure Fire – KCAL9 and CBS2 News, Sports and Weather





Newsom signs decree against price hikes on COVID-19 home test kitsLaurie Perez reports from Encino on the governor’s latest efforts to tackle rising COVID-19 cases by signing an executive protecting consumers from price hikes for home test kits, as well as announcing a $ 2.7 billion COVID-19 emergency response package project. 55 minutes ago

The increase in school tests continues and students are expected to return to class on TuesdayThe Los Angeles Unified School District reported a drastic increase in positive COVID-19 tests with students expected to return to school on Tuesday, up nearly 10% from last year, while schools in Burbank held an emergency meeting to discuss their imminent return to class as well. 56 minutes ago

While positive cases increase, hospitalizations remain quite low; A healthcare professional explainsDr Michael Daignault, from Providence St. Joseph Medical Center, joined the studio to discuss the current Omicron outbreak and how, despite the outbreak, things are improving in terms of the coronavirus pandemic. 1 hour ago

Crash at a San Pedro home that killed a female driver under investigationKandiss Crone reports from San Pedro where a Kia SUV crashed into the side of a house on Friday night, killing the driver and leaving a gaping hole in the wall of the house. Several people were inside the house at the time, but no one was seriously injured. 3 hours ago

LAPD loses wanted suspect for alleged attempted murderPolice were chasing a wanted driver for an alleged attempted murder on Saturday night. The suspect’s vehicle, a black Dodger Charger, was booked at speeds above 120 miles per hour. Authorities passed through several communities in Southland before losing the suspect somewhere in Santa Clarita when the vehicle pulled up under an overpass, causing loss of visibility for following helicopters. 3 hours ago

Prosecution of driver suspected of attempted murderDriver of black Dodge Charger continues to evade police 4 hours ago

LAPD in pursuit of suspected murder suspectLAPD agents were chasing a wanted suspect for an alleged attempted murder on Saturday night. The pursuit began in Van Nuys and the suspect was ordered to travel at high speed. 4 hours ago

Newsom signs executive order banning price hikes for COVID home test kitsOn Saturday, the governor’s office announced a new executive order, signed by Newsom, which establishes consumer protections against the mark-up of COVID-19 home test kits of more than 10%. 5 hours ago

Public screening organized for teenage girl shot dead and killed by stray bullet fired by LAPD officer in Burlington storeJeff Nguyen reports from North Hollywood where protesters marched from the Burlington store to the LAPD’s North Hollywood station to protest the shooting of 14-year-old Valentina Orellana Peralta, killed by a stray bullet fired by Constable William Jones Jr. The teenager’s family also held a public visit to the Angelus Funeral Home in the Leimert Park area on Saturday. 5 hours ago

Firefighters involved in the Santa Clarita Strip mall fireLos Angeles County Fire Department crews are involved in a commercial building fire at a shopping center in Santa Clarita. 6 hours ago

LA County Reports Over 200,000 Cases Within A Week As Testing Sites OverwhelmedAs Los Angeles County continues to report a record high number of COVID-19 cases, testing sites are starting to feel immense tension from the pressure to get tested by thousands of Angelenos. 6 hours ago

Weekend weather forecastMarkina Brown has your weather forecast for the weekend. 15 hours ago

LA County Sets New Record as Daily COVID Infections Surpass 43,000For the third time in a week and the second time in two days, Los Angeles County set a record for new COVID-19 infections, reporting more than 43,000 new cases and 28 deaths linked to the virus. 17 hours ago

The chase ends in a crashA DUI suspect collided with another vehicle during a Bell chase. 1 day ago

Kia SUV driver died after crashing into San Pedro homeLesley Marin reports from San Pedro where the driver of a Kia SUV that crashed into the side of a San Pedro house has died and firefighters at the scene are trying to figure out how they can safely remove the car from the house. 1 day ago

Commercial building fireCommercial building fire in North Hollywood 1 day ago

Largest structure fire alarm in North HollywoodSky2’s Desmond Shaw reports from North Hollywood where firefighters are battling a blaze of larger alarm structure in Laurel Canyon’s 6100 block 1 day ago

Man attacks healthcare workers at vaccination clinicIn a fit of rage, a man from Tustin attacked health workers outside a mobile vaccination site, sending a man to the emergency room. 1 day ago

Watch this: Hindu temple adorned with BAPSCheck it out! Desmond Shaw flies over the BAPS Hindu Temple in Chino Hills. The temple is a regional hub for Hindus throughout Southland. If you have something of interest to check out for Desmond, email us at [email protected] 1 day ago

Apple AirTag used to track modelApple airtag used to track the model 1 day ago

Driver dies after crashing into side of San Pedro houseDesmond Shaw of Sky9 reports from above San Pedro where the driver of a vehicle that slammed into the side of the house has died. 1 day ago

Fans rally around Sidney Poitier’s star on the Hollywood Walk of FameFans of legendary actor, civil rights activist and humanitarian Sidney Poitier gathered on Friday night around his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, to pay tribute to the icon who died in his Los Angeles home at the age 94 years old. 1 day ago

Demand for COVID-19 testing exceeds local facilitiesSara Donchey reports on growing demand for COVID-19 testing as cases continue to break new daily records and local testing sites face staffing issues, supply shortages and long lines of people. 1 day ago

1 person died after a vehicle crashed in a building in San PedroDesmond Shaw of Sky9 reports overhead in San Pedro where one person died after a vehicle crashed into a building. 1 day ago

